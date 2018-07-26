Business

Softwood Market 2018-2022 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Forecast And Analysis Report

Softwood is obtained from trees such as pine, cedar, spruce, and others. Softwood lumber is usually referred to as timber in North America and these woods are processed to improve their properties for being used in different end-user industries.

Analysts forecast the global softwood market to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global softwood market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of softwood across construction and industrial end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global Softwood Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Canfor
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Interfor
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials
  • West Fraser

Market driver

  • Increasing consumption of softwood in furniture manufacturing
  • For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Availability of numerous substitute products
  Market challenge

  • Availability of numerous substitute products

Market trend

  • Increasing adoption of specialty paper
  Market trend

  • Increasing adoption of specialty paper

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

