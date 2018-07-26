Plasma Cut: The Leading Laser Cutting Service Provider in South Africa

Plasma Cut, operating from 1986, is a leading laser cutting service provider that completely focuses on providing customised services to their clients with modern equipment and well-trained draughtsmen. The company aims to offer high quality hassle–free services to their customers at competitive prices.

This versatile service centre is a part of AFMETCO group that offers stainless steel plate, sheets and related products. The AFMETCO holding company partakes Black Economic Empowerment shareholding in excess of 35%. They offer a wide range of stainless steel and aluminium flat products like plate, sheet and coil and the long products like angle, flat and round bars, wire and tubing. Their product range also includes Electro galvanized sheet (zintex) and chromadek. Some of the significant services provided by Plasma Cut are discussed below;

Laser cutting service

This method is used for transforming a 2D file into a physical object. Laser cutting technologies can be applied on different materials like cardboard, plastic and wood. This process involves cutting the material by using highly accurate lasers that focus on a small area of material. It can cut the material with a thickness up to 10mm.

Plasma Cutting service

This method uses an accelerated jet of hot plasma to cut through the electrically conductive materials like brass, copper, aluminium, stainless steel and steel. They are used in fabrication shops, industrial construction and in automotive repair shops because of their high speed, precision in cutting processes with a low cost.

Guillotine cutting

Guillotine cutter is used to cut and trim the paper and other substances. In this process parts are cut horizontally or vertically from a sheet of glass, wood etc. from edge to edge. There are many electronic and mechanical accessories that are used in guillotine cutters to increase the productivity and safety. The low–pressure air tables are often used to improve the feeding and flow of materials to the cutter.

High definition Plasma Cutting

High definition plasma or HD plasma is the latest plasma cutting technologies. In this process plasma arc is forced through a smaller nozzle to achieve the square cut edges.

