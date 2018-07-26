Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Onboarding Landmines for California Employers: How to Defuse New Hire Issues Before They Detonate” Attendees will understand about to provide employers with the tools they need to ensure compliance with the ever-changing landscape of employment laws concerning the recruitment and hiring of new employees. The event goes LIVE on Tuesday, July 31, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

In this webinar expert speaker Jennifer Komsky, will provide employers with the tools they need to ensure compliance with the ever-changing landscape of employment laws concerning the recruitment and hiring of new employees.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Jennifer Komsky is an employment law specialist, representing employers in all phases of litigation before State and Federal Courts as well as administrative agencies, including the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She serves as a reliable advisor to human resource professionals and business owners, providing ongoing counseling and guidance on company policies and personnel matters. She also conducts workplace investigations and provides training to individuals and large groups in areas of sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, employee classification, disability accommodation, and wage and hour compliance.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Ensure compliance with restrictions and limitations on pre-employment inquiries during the recruitment and hiring process

• What is the purpose and benefit to the employer in having an employee handbook?

• Are job descriptions important? What should they include and what should they not include?

• earn how to properly classify workers from the first day of employment as exempt or non-exempt.

• Can employees be drug tested before being hired? What if they test positive for marijuana that has been legalized? To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/onboarding-landmines-for-california-employers-how-to-defuse-new-hire-issues-before-they-detonate?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com