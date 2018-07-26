Health and Wellness

Nyassa launches a wide range of Air Perfumes

Monsoon is back and so is the musty smell that the season gets along with it. One of the most prevalent reasons for this smell is the fact that during the monsoons the air is very humid and this moisture tends to leave the air inside your home, moist and warm. Keep your home clean, fresh and odour free this season with Nyassa’s exclusive range of Air Perfumes in several pleasant fragrances.

The Fresh Room Spray by Nyassa takes you to the clean and green pasture lands that are adorned with the glistening morning dew drops. Refreshingly lively, this air freshener fills up your home and office with its fresh and energetic smell. The alluring fragrance is created by mixing beautiful fragrances from nature. The fresh scent of the room spray contains water-based perfume and is free from any alcohol content. Spray it at home or office and sit back and relax.

Available at- http://nyassabathandbody.com

Price Range- INR 500 onwards

