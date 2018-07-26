Business

New Online Course helps Startups Move from Tech Talk to Sales Speak

Comment(0)

Vancouver, British Columbia (webnewswire) July 26, 2018 – A Vancouver company just launched an online program that helps tech companies create successful sales strategies before they start selling, giving them the skills needed to understand their message, master sales techniques, and effectively communicate the value of their products to their target buyer.

Cultivating Sales Success for Startups was born out of frustration and a need to fill a gap. The majority of startups do not effectively onboard new sales hires and provide them with the tools they need to achieve what is expected of them.

“It kills me to see startups with incredible products fail because of simple mistakes that can be ironed out before the sales process begins,” said Vaneet Johal, principal of Coltivare, a sales consulting firm that works exclusively with startups. “Many startup founders think in an ultra-logical way and understand their technology down to every detail, and that doesn’t work when it comes to selling.”

Coltivare’s program is specifically for startups that are ready to launch their product and are not yet at the stage to incur the overhead of Senior Sales Management.

Whether it’s selling to a manufacturer or securing a retail contract, Cultivating Sales Success for Startups provides companies a chance to win that all-important first impression. For more information or to register for Cultivating Sales Success for Startups, visit here.

About Coltivare

Coltivare Consulting Inc. is a sales consultancy based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Founder Vaneet Johal works in partnership with startups and small businesses to cultivate sales growth in the early phases of their business with programs uniquely tailored to a company’s structure and targets. Johal has more than 20 years’ experience as a sales executive working in both corporate and startup environments. To learn more, visit www.coltivare.ca.

Contact: vaneet@coltivare.ca

###

Also Read
Business

Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Drugs Market US$ 6.9 Billion by 2023

editor

The global cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs market expected to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 14.9% over the forecast period. The CF treatment options include: airway-clearance techniques and medications to clear mucus from the lungs; proactive treatment of infections; pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT); optimal nutrition; and an active lifestyle. Ivacaftor (Kalydeco) […]
Business

Calcium Ferrocyanide Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2027

Global Calcium Ferrocyanide Market: Overview Calcium ferrocyanide is an inorganic metallic compound produce from the ferrous chloride, hydrogen cyanide, and calcium hydroxide. The compound is odorless, yellow crystalline granules which are soluble in water. It is also known by the common name yellow prussiate of lime with INS No. Calcium salt E538. Calcium ferrocyanide is […]
Business

7 Physique Contouring Myths

editor

For anyone who is tired of exercising and dieting and not reaching the figure you need, you’ll be able to uncover enable along with your problem through contouring. Contouring assists eradicate of fat deposits at specific regions upon which exercising and diet regime look to have no effect. Even so, you’ll find some myths surrounding […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *