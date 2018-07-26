Finance

MBAF Names Ana Del Cerro-Fals Principal In Tax & Accounting Department

Comment(0)

MIAMI, FL (July 26, 2018) – Ana del Cerro-Fals, CPA, has been named a Principal in MBAF’s Tax & Accounting department. The announcement was made by Tony Argiz, Chairman and CEO of MBAF.

Del Cerro-Fals has experience providing tax services to many national and international public (SEC) and privately held companies as well as resident and non-resident individuals. Her specialization includes the taxation of financial institutions, as well as foreign investment in the U.S. and U.S. investment abroad. Del Cerro-Fals brings extensive compliance and consulting services to various industries including banks and financial institutions, manufacturing, real estate, wholesale/distribution, hospitality, and sports & entertainment.

“Ana’s 18 years of experience in the public accounting profession as a specialist in tax and consulting services, along with her expertise in U.S. foreign investment has proven to be a valuable asset to our Tax & Accounting practice,” said Argiz. “We are excited to see her continue to grow her career at the firm and congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement.”

Del Cerro-Fals graduated from the University of Miami, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Taxation. She is a member of the University of Miami and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy alumni associations, as well as of the United Way of Miami-Dade Young Leaders program, the American Institute for Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Florida Institute for Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).

Also Read
Finance

Godrej Elements Presents 2BHK and 3BHK Signature Homes in Pune

Godrej Elements Presents 2BHK and 3BHK Signature Homes in Pune Located at Hinjewadi Pune, Godrej Elements Hinjewadi Pune is a new launch residential project which is all set to be the part of Godrej 24 Phase 2. Godrej Elements is going to offer modern day living with ample of open space in your home. This […]
Finance

Godrej Elements, Pune – New Launch Project by Godrej Properties

Godrej Elements , Pre-launch Project in Hinjewadi Pune is a leading name in real estate industry developed by Godrej Group and is spread over acres of landscapes in Hinjewadi area in Pune. It is located at the most promising location of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park which covers over 100 tech giants and offers a lot […]
Finance

GENEXI plans to allocate up to $42 million to support biotech startups

22 June 2018 (Press Release) – Innovative platform GENEXI announced the launch of a funding program for promising projects in the field of biotechnology. According to the company’s founder Aleksei Zheliaskov, the biotech accelerator GENEXI will assist startups at the stage of development, patenting and product launch. The most promising projects offering breakthrough solutions in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *