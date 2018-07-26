Education

Master in Cooperation and Development: Call for Applicants

Master in Cooperation and Development: a joint degree of University of Pavia, and the School of Advanced Studies IUSS in Italy.

Pavia, Italy, July 26, 2018 — The Master in Cooperation and Development is a Second level Master Course (Corso di Master di Secondo Livello) according to the Italian Law, namely a Post-Graduate Program fully taught in English. The program lasts 15 months: this 22nd edition begins November 2018 ends January 2020. The program provides more than 400 hours of teaching delivered by academicians, international professionals and experts.

The Master Program in Cooperation and Development aims at training professionals in the field of international cooperation through a highly qualified academic and professional training. Students have the possibility of studying in a multidisciplinary and multi-ethnic environment inside one of the oldest University systems in Europe. Students are prepared to work in institutions like Non-Governmental Organizations, International Organizations, Governmental Bureaus, Research Centers, other Public or Private Institutions.

The Master provides a service of tutorship that supports the student in choosing among a list of around 50 available internships. The Master also facilitates contacts with International organizations.
According to our statistics, 85% of students find a job within 6 months from graduation. A number of dedicated scholarships for students coming from developing countries is guaranteed.

For application procedures go to the CDN website: http://www.cooperationdevelopment.org/locations/pavia/
Early applications are encouraged. Deadline for applications: August 30th, 2018.

Across the academic year, students will also be equipped with soft skills in team leading and intercultural communication, strengthening their capacities in leadership, coordination and negotiation in multicultural environments. Moreover, students will have the opportunity to have access to an online platform in which to realize collaborative learning experiences, sharing opinions, documents and didactic materials, in a continuous workshop led by professionals and qualified teachers.

The Master is part of an international network of post-graduate educational programs active in Italy (Pavia), Colombia (Cartagena de Indias), Palestine (Bethlehem), Nepal (Kathmandu) and Kenya (Nairobi). The residential part of the program takes place at the University of Pavia, at the School of Advanced Studies IUSS Pavia and at Almo Collegio Borromeo University Campus in Pavia, Italy.

Contacts:
Miss Maria Benotti
Secretary
Master in Cooperation and Development
University of Pavia
Strada Nuova, 65
27100 Pavia, Italy
+39.0382.375837
cdn@unipv.it

