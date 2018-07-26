Business

Lion Group Holdings Limited – A unique team of wealth management specialists located in Hong Kong. We explore the full potential of your global investment opportunities and deliver on results.

We specialize in – Wealth Management – Asset Management – Risk Assessment – Offshore Strategies

A number of our account managers are to discuss the pros and cons of accepting account payment in crytocurrency.

There will be an open forum event with our clients and guests to discuss the general development of cryptocurrency. How it has impacted Hong Kong and whether or not clients would benefit from allowing payment with certain cryptocurrencies.

Lion Group Holdings (www.liongroupholdings.com) will hold a local event, it is expected to last for 2.5 hours on the evening on Thursday 13th September. The purpose is an open forum to review the benefits and drawbacks of accepting crytocurrency to fund accounts. Clients, business associates and interested parties are welcome to attend.

Lion Group Holdings over the past two years have received many requests from clients who would like to have the opportunity to make payments and receive funds by expending the payment options to include crytocurrency particularly Bitcoin. The management team have mixed feelings in relation to this and would like to have an open forum to explore further the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency payments in the near future. There are obvious benefits such as speed and convenience, but there are also concerns in relation to a lack of regulation. We would like to know what our clients think prior to making a decision.

If you wish to attend please get in contact by mid August to confirm and we will send you an invitation confirming the location. We will provide a light dinner during the evening. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact us.

Lion Group Holdings – We do consider our clients interests to be a priority and want a coherent policy in place for crytocurrency moving forward into the future to support our growing client base.

Contact person – Anna Liew

admin@liongroupholdings.com

www.liongroupholdings.com

