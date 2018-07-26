Tech

LIKE App completes 1 year in India; clocks 70 Million downloads globally

Comment(0)

LIKE, a breakthrough AR and AI bundled social video app landmarks its first year in India with 70 Million downloads, globally. In August 2017, LIKE tied up with popular Indian actor, Shahid Kapur, to launch the first-of-its-kind body recognition app with special effects has over 300 unique effects on your finger tips. LIKE ranked #1 in iTunes Charts in India in June 2018 and was awarded as “Best Social App” in November 2017 by Google Play.

LIKE added many special effects to its kitty giving its users more choices to share their own personality as a celebrity. LIKE’s unique special effects include:

1. Shaping Magic – uses AR and AI to effortlessly manipulate the shape and form of body features, from head to toe, and even provides a “make up” effect to remove blemishes
2. Super Power – adds supernatural AR effects that matches body movement based on skeleton tracking and classification technology
3. 4D Magic – allows interchangeable, dynamic backgrounds and effects using AI-powered body movement tracking
4. Music Magic – identifies and selects background music while accurately matching special effects to any sound
5. Dynamic Stickers – applies face-detection and tracking technology to enable dozens of unique and active overlays such as costumes, masks and more

With easy to use tailor-made special effects for LIKERS, LIKE has become a new incubator for upcoming talent. Some of the top LIKERS have seen a major hike in their instagram followers as they reach as high as 2 Million followers on the LIKE app.

LIKE’s popularity spread to many celebrities apart from other users like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanj, Sunil Grover and Arjun Kapoor to name a few.

Also Read
Tech

Mobile Analytics Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2025

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Mobile Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 111 Pages with Detailed Analysis Description: This report studies the global Mobile Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report […]
Tech

Cloud Communication Platform Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, West IP Communications, Hookflash Solutions by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario: Communication services offered in cloud computing has been recognized by organizations and individuals for a wide range of applications. The driving force behind growth of cloud communication services in market is the distributive IT hardware and software which saves the cost of organization’s IT infrastructure. Low costs, minimum technician requirements, flexible applications of […]
Tech

Leading Data Security Software Provider Presents a New Backup Tool

editor

DataNumen announces its new product to perform backup of data in home and corporate computer environments. DataNumen Backup supports full, incremental and differential backup methods and is free. Being one of leading data security software providers, DataNumen knows how important backup of data is, so the company that is mostly focused on data recovery solutions […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *