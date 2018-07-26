Business

Key Insights for Global Residential Water Purifier Market 2018

A residential water purifier is an appliance that eliminates undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from contaminated water.

About Residential Water Purifier

A residential water purifier is an appliance that eliminates undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from contaminated water. It aims to remove possible harmful impurities from untreated water and produce clean drinking water.

Covered in this report 

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential water purifiermarket for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
•Americas
•APAC
•EMEA

This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 

•Alticor (Amway)
•Eureka Forbes
•Hindustan Unilever
•LG Electronics
•Panasonic
•Koninklijke Philips
•Whirlpool

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
•Market ecosystem
•Market characteristics
•Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
•Market definition
•Market sizing 2017
•Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
•Bargaining power of buyers
•Bargaining power of suppliers
•Threat of new entrants
•Threat of substitutes
•Threat of rivalry
•Market condition

