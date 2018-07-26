Tech

Hire Dedicated nopCommerce Developers at Cogniter Technologies

Comment(0)

Get faster project turnaround with effectively managed project execution from a reliable nopCommerce Development Company, Cogniter Technologies at a reasonable price.

Cogniter offers many options for nopCommerce development services that you can rely on. We help online retailers utilizing the nopCommerce platform to optimize their nopCommerce based e-commerce stores. This includes front-end optimization or any other front-end optimization tool, as well as application optimization.

NopCommerce front-end website optimization focuses on improving the visitor experience by reducing page load time. This improves loading time that the browser takes to complete page display after receiving a response from a Web Server. If your website receives the response quickly but takes time to load the page, you should implement this optimization.

NopCommerce Services We Offer Include:

• Modules Development
• Extensions Development
• Plug-in Development
• Website Maintenance
• Template Design and Development
• Customize solutions
• Mobile eCommerce development

We also do custom development for the nopCommerce platform. If you have such a requirement where custom development is needed, you can confidently rely on our nopCommerce developers to implement at the highest quality standards.

Email us at consultation@cogniter.com all your requirements.

About Cogniter Technologies

Cogniter Technologies has been in web development since 2003, we have been providing Shopify E-Commerce development services through our company’s expert developers to clients located in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and the world over.

Cogniter Technologies provides offshore nopCommerce development to the partners from all over the world. As a reliable offshore outsourcing partner, we have established a valuable reputation in all of our offshore outsourcing services without compromising quality.

Hire Expert nopCommerce developers from Cogniter. Simply put forward your requirement, needs, and budget by emailing us at consultation@cogniter.com and we will reach you back within a day.

Also Read
Tech

Mantra Labs partners with MongoDB as system integration partner

editor

 Mantra Labs is a product and technology services company across different domains in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. MongoDB,  differentiates itself from other data platforms by being the only database that combines the foundations of relational database management systems (RDBMS) with the innovations of NoSQL databases. We are announcing our system integration partnership with […]
Tech

W.I.P.Co Founder Graduates From New York Code + Design Academy, Plans Fall-Winter Relaunch

New York, NY – (June, 2018) – On June 6th, Nadia Carmon, the founder of indie art and tech branding company Wet Ink Press Co, graduated from the NYC Web Development Fellowship at New York Code + Design Academy; where she was chosen to be a fellow from a pool of over 1200 applicants in […]
Tech

Enterprise Data Management Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights: The digital storage devices are a kind of data storage device used to store and exchange data (files, images) and more. These devices prove essential for computing systems to store the necessary information and retrieve the same later. A few examples of digital storage devices are optical drives, magnetic drives, solid state drives, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *