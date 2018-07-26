GreatFence.com Offers Gate and Fencing Needs with Lifetime Warranty

The lifetime warranty from the aluminum fence supplier and gate provider in the US covers workmanship and materials. It also covers the paint finish, which will not crack, peel, or rust.

[HOUSTON, 07/26/2018] – The GreatFence.com provides fences and gates with a lifetime warranty. These products are maintenance-free. The company assures that these 100 percent USA-made products can last for years.

“We know that you’re concerned about the cost of aluminum gate and fence replacements. If you order from us, you don’t have to spend frequently,” the GreatFence.com explains.

Reduced Costs on Repairs

Homeowners and businesses need not worry about spending too much on repairs and replacements. The GreatFence.com uses a specialized powder coating technology, which keeps the gates and fences looking fresh and new.

The company tells its clients they will not have to repaint the products repeatedly.

The Benefits

The GreatFence.com explains that its premium aluminum products are lightweight. The products also do not rust or turn brittle once exposed to extremely high or low temperatures. “More durable than steel or wrought iron, we believe that it’s the ideal element for weathering resistance,” the company shares.

The company also handles custom-made orders, making fences and gates that comply with local restrictions.

The GreatFence.com also made a reference page for clients preferring a DIY aluminum gate and fence set up. The clients only have to click the Installation tab on the GreatFence.com. There, they will find detailed instructions for the installation process. About 90 percent of residential clients, the company adds, do the installation with pre-assembled fence panels or welded gates.

The GreatFence.com ships across the country and overseas, including Canada, Hawaii, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, St. Croix, and the Virgin Islands.

About GreatFence.com

The GreatFence.com is the leading supplier of aluminum fences and gates in America. For more than 12 years, it has been the standard for residential, commercial, and industrial enclosure projects. The company offers ornamental fencing, gates, and accessories to homeowners and businesses.

To know more about its products, go to https://www.greatfence.com/ today.