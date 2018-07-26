Lifestyle

Give your Laptop Bag a fashionable gaze with Veuza

Comment(0)

Veuza a Fashion & lifestyle brand with a view to bring exclusive and unique fashion to masses offers handbags of all kinds.

Right from Totes to clutches to backpack to travel bags, Veuza is the one-stop destination for style oozing bags.

Veuza now has Laptop bags for Men, Woman as well as bags which you can share with your spouse too i.e unisex bags. Crafted with unique colors these bags are a treat to your eyes while being luxuriously accommodating

Price Range: Rs. 3,000 onwards.

Availability:

www.veuza.com

Limeroad.com

Amazon.in

Also Read
Lifestyle

Marc Jacobs Riley Quartz Mj1575 Women’s Watch: Classy And Quirky

editor

It goes without saying that among the contemporary watch makers creating affordable, stylish watches that reflect a luxurious lifestyle and are at par with the current trends and fashion, Marc Jacobs need no introduction. They are famous for creating few stunning, iconic designer wrist wears, among which, the Marc Jacobs Riley Quartz MJ1575 Women’s Watch […]
Lifestyle

SHUKR Abayas Remain A Summer Favorite Amongst Women

As modest dressers continue to explore whether beauty and modesty are able to co-exist, SHUKR Islamic Clothing demonstrates a firm ‘yes’ with their beautiful abaya range. SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading provider of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently added a stunning range of abayas to its collection in the […]
Lifestyle

Why Silk Pillowcases are the Answer to Your Beauty Woes

With Beauty UK 2018 taking place, there are men and women up and down the country focusing on all things beauty. Beauty standards are higher than ever, which has people turning to their fully stocked pile of makeup, skincare and haircare, while searching for the newest miracle product. But what if the answer to dry […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *