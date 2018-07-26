Education

Food Technology Congress 2019 Abu Dhabi, UAE

Food Technology Congress 2019 is pleased to welcome you to the 2nd International Conference on Nutrition, Food Science and Technology. The Conference is scheduled during April 08-09, 2019 at Abu Dhabi, UAE. The annual conference creates a platform for expert’s interaction simultaneously with networking opportunities and also provides an opportunity to explore the innovative ideas of the other communities, companies and associations.

Website: https://foodtechnology.nutritionalconference.com/

Food Technology Congress 2019 mainly showcases comprehensive approaches in Food technology study and research, Nutrition, food usage and various technologies of Food Science and Chemistry. It focuses around the innovation of new Food Technologies and techniques.

Food Technology Congress 2019 includes Plenary lectures, Keynote lectures and short courses by eminent personalities from around the world in addition to contributed papers both oral and poster presentations.
Meet experts, strengthen and update your ideas on food science and bioprocess Technology at Food Technology Congress 2019. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your peers at this scientific event. Your participation in the conference will enhance your knowledge and professional skills.

Email:foodtechmeet@memeetings.com
Email: foodcongress2@gmail.com

