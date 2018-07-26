Business

Eberhard & Co. presents the Scafograf 100, an elegant feminine version of the iconic line

Comment(0)

With the Scafograf 300 and the Scafograf 300 receiving rave reviews from fine watch aficianados, Eberhard & Co. now present the Scafograf 100, finely crafted for the elegant, sophisticated and dynamic woman, a feminine version of the iconic Scafograf line.

Animated by an automatic movement in a 38 mm steel case with a polished, satin finish, the new Scafograf 100 retains some of the features of the historic collection of diving models combined with more feminine elements. The ceramic 3D bezel has a faceted finish with relief effect, in a white or chocolate colour matching the two mother-of-pearl dial versions on which luminescent applied markers stand out.

The steel caseback is screw-tightened and customised with the engraving of a stylised starfish, a historical design that the Maison already used in the 1950s. The model is water resistant down to a depth of 100metres and comes with a white or chocolate integrated rubber strap or a steel Chassis® bracelet.

The Scafograf 100 is being introduced as an unprecedented, all-female product, dedicated to the strength and multifaceted personality of contemporary women.

Scafograf 100 Technical Specifications:

Reference: 41039

Movement: calibre EB.ETA 2824
Mechanical, automatic winding, date at 3 o’clock. Central seconds hand

Case: steel, with satin and polished finishing

Diameter of the case: 38.00 mm

Thickness of the case: 10.65 mm

Caseback: steel, screwed, personalised with an engraved starfish, historical symbol from the 50s

Bezel: fixed, with a ceramic insert and tridimensional decorations in relief, white or “chocolate”.

Water-resistant: 100 m,

Crown: in steel, screw-in, water-resistant, personalised with the “E” in relief Crown-guard.

Glass: sapphire, convex, with an anti-reflective treatment on the inner surface

Dials: in mother-of-pearl, white or “chocolate”, with applied, luminescent indices. Luminescent hands. Central seconds hand and name of the model in white or chocolate.

Hands: Hours and minutes hands, “baton-type”, squelettes, with luminescence.

Strap: integrated rubber strap, in white or “chocolate”, personalised with the “E” shield, emblem of the Maison. The inside is characterised by small shields in relief that allow good transpiration. Buckle personalised E&C.

Bracelet: Chassis® in steel with satin and polished finishing. Central dual deployment clasp.

Also Read
Business

Dairy Products Packaging Market Estimated to Exhibit 4.5% CAGR through 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new research report titled “Dairy Products Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” has included analysis on various market segments of the dairy products packaging market. The analysis unveils major revenue pockets that the reader can tap in order to grab major hold in the global […]
Business

Get the most affordable residential home false ceiling service in Mumbai and Pune from Freshhomez

editor

Freshhomez is a one stop solution for all your interior and painting needs. From painting services to false ceiling services, they offer each and every services that makes your home look more beautiful. They have a team of professional and passionate members whose aim is to provide beautiful and innovative look to every home. They […]
Business

Retirement homes in bangalore | senior citizen homes in bangalore | aarra

editor

Aarra retirement homes in bangalore offering apartments on lease and ownership for old and retired seniors, come and join our senior citizen homes in bangalore by aarra community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *