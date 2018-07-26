Business

Dubai’s Sea View Hotel for finest dining and vacation experience

Comment(0)

Traveling to Dubai and enjoying your vacation has become comfortable with the hotel Sea View. With many modern amenities and a 107 guest rooms spread over 7 floors of the hotel, there is absolutely nothing that you cannot find here.
The hotel is located in the central area of the city, which makes it possible for you to find everything nearby. Other than this, the hotel has partnered with the Khamas Group to improve their hospitality to the patrons.
With classy lounges, bars,and restaurants on each floor and lobby, the hotel makes your stay here extremely pleasant and enjoyable. Offering you a holistic service, the hotel offers you the following amenities to aid your stay here:
• Modern business center with internet connectivity and other features.
• Sauna and Steam
• Pool
• Beauty parlor
• Gymnasium
Apart from this, the hotel has many restaurants with umpteen dishes, many lounges,and bars with many beverages to indulge in. Here is what you will find at the hotel apart from the Deluxe Hotel Room in Dubai:
• Chinese Village 2
• Kohinoor: Mughalai specialty restaurant
• Mannat: Club and Lounge
• Harbour Café
• Marines Club
• The Lounge Bar
• Rooftop Dining Restaurant
• NH-17 Indian Coastal Cuisine
This centrally located four-star hotel in Bur Dubai is one of the best places to find budget rooms. Offering you excellence in whatever the hotel does, Sea View Hotel offers you an exquisite form of experience.
With various attractions around the hotel, you can find much more with Sea View than justa budgeted hotel in Dubai. Avail various discounts and find the perfect deal on your rooms at the hotel.
Hotel Sea View makes your Dubai vacation a trip to remember.
Visit @ http://khamashospitality.com/seaview/en/rooms-suites

Also Read
Business

Laser Cutting Machines market global analysis,estimated growth to reach in coming decade through 2020

Report Description The laser cutting machine is a machine which uses laser beam to cut materials such as acrylic, plastic, wood, fabric, and many other non-metallic materials. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy […]
Business

Quinoa Seed Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description : Quinoa Seed-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Quinoa Seed industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report […]
Business

Master-Planned Estate Peppercorn Hill Releases Its First Stages of Spacious Land for Sale

Peppercorn Hill, the latest residential community by Dennis Family Corporation, is located in Melbourne’s evolving northern corridor. Its first stages of land are now for sale. [DONNYBROOK, 14/6/2018] – Located in Melbourne’s fast-growing northern corridor, Peppercorn Hill is the latest master-planned estate by Dennis Family Corporation. The company has opened its first stages of land […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *