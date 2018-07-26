Display Controller Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2023

Market Scenario

Major giants like Samsung Electronics and LG Display are investing into display controller market due to increasing demand from various industry verticals like healthcare, education, corporate, government among others. Increasing adoption of smartphones with advanced displays is one major factor fueling the growth of display controller market. Samsung Electronics has been dominating the overall display controller market owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics.

North America region holds the largest market share of global display controller market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for mobile communication and consumer electronics in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies.

Display controller market has been segmented on the basis of display type, video interface and application. The display type segment is further bifurcated into LCD controller, touchscreen controller, multi-display controller, smart display controller and graphics display controller. Out of which, the LCD controllers sub segment has accounted for the largest market share of display controller market. This is owning to the increasing demand for LCD televisions in consumer appliances and increasing adoption of home appliances and automotive appliances implementing the LCD technology.

Major factor driving the growth of Display Controller Market is the growing need for sophisticated display controllers in teleconferencing. Teleconferencing has become very common in businesses that are run at different places and can communicate through conference calls. So this requires a sophisticated display controller in order to make the communications hassle free. Growing adoption of interactive displays is another major factor driving the growth of display controller market. Interactive displays are being adopted across various industry verticals such as education, retail, healthcare, government among others. More and more number of retailers today are adopting interactive displays in stores to assist customers. Healthcare vertical also has various applications of interactive displays such as educating patients about advanced technologies in medical and also educate them about insurance offerings too. Hence display controllers are being rapidly adopted in healthcare sector. Interactive displays are also used for advertising purposes which easily help in grabbing attention of the consumers.

The global display controller market is expected to grow at approx. USD 36 Billion by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in display controller market are – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Intersil (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Solomon Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong), RAiO Technology, Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Segments:

Display controller market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Display Type

LCD Controller

Touchscreen Controller

Multi Display Controller

Smart Display Controller

Graphics Display Controller

By Video Interface

Type

VGA

WVGA

DVI

HDMI

VHDCI

Display Port

Display Controllers

Video Shifter

Video Interface Controller

Video Co-Processor

By Application

Appliances

Industrial Control

Medical Equipment

Office Automation

Automotive

Mobile Communication Devices

Entertainment & Gaming

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of display controller market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in display controller market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Chip designers and fabricators

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

