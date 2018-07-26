Clinical Pharmacy Conference aims to bring together prominent educational experts, researchers and research specialists to exchange and share their experiences about all segments of Clinical Pharmacy. It also provides the disciplinary aid for researchers, experts and mentors to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the results implemented in the field of Clinical Pharmacy. All commendable authors are kindly encouraged to contribute and help to shape the conference through submissions of their research abstracts, papers and e-posters.
Also Read
Meeting the Requirements of the Common People with Their Daily Medical Needs
Danforth Drug Mart IDA released a statement stating the services that they are going to provide. As per the interview of the CEO; he especially mentioned the need to take care of our health. He said, “We are very busy with our daily lives. At times we have to compromise many things that are actually […]
Pharmasynth is One of the Best Pharma Third Party Manufacturer Company in the Country
Pharmasynth is one company that has started its business operations in the year 1984 and within no time has become one of the reputed pharmaceutical company in the country. Pharmasynth has its state of the art manufacturing units at Hardiwar and Delhi producing world quality medicines at affordable prices for serving ailing humanity of the […]
Sol Cosmedics–Offering the Expert Micro-Pigmentation Services
Every woman likes to look beautiful and attractive throughout her life. To attain this, most of the women give special care to various aspects such as eyelashes, eyebrows, lips, hairs, and more. These are the visible aspects, which start degrading with the impact of age. Many individuals follow some diet plans and detox programs to […]