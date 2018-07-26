Business

Autoclave Indicator Tape Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Autoclave Indicator Tape Market, By Method (Gravity Discharge, Vacuum Autoclave ) By backing material (Paper, Plastic, Woven and Others) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

An autoclave is essentially a large steel vessel, through which steam or another gas is circulated to sterilize things. A Steam autoclave indicator tape contains no lead or other toxic heavy metals. It is manufactured for closing packages, instrument wraps, and other items requiring steam sterilization. The autoclave tape can be utilized for monitoring steam sterilization processes and changes color when sterilization is complete. Although best known as sterilizers, autoclaves can also be used to carry out all sorts of industrial processes and scientific experiments that work best at high-temperatures and pressures. Unlike sterilizing autoclaves, which usually circulate steam, industrial and scientific autoclaves may circulate other gases to encourage particular chemical reactions to take place. Moreover, highly reliable technique used for sterilization, easy & convenient application are some of the drivers pushing the market towards growth.  However, high costs associated with large capacity and other conventional sterilization method acts as a major barrier to the growth of the market.

Autoclaves use water, pressure and heat to create superheated steam that kills microorganisms and spores. They are used to decontaminate certain biological waste and instruments and lab ware. Autoclave is a term used mainly in laboratories, while Sterilizer is used for medical and pharmaceutical applications. Most of the solutions used in any lab are sterilized before use to prevent bacterial and fungal growth during storage. There are two basic techniques for sterilizing solutions: autoclaving and sterile filtration. Autoclaves are used for numerous medical and laboratory applications sectors such as, food and dairy, universities & colleges, agriculture & horticulture research, healthcare, industrial research, water & environmental, and pharmaceuticals. They are capable of sterilizing liquids, solids, hollows, and instruments of many shapes and sizes. Autoclaves differ in shapes, sizes, and functionalities.

Market is expected to reach at market size of ~ USD 808.2 Million by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~5 % between 2017 and 2023.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise analysis of the global autoclaves indicator tape market was performed by segmenting the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Americas are expected to be the largest market for autoclave by 2023. Apart from the significant investments made in the US, the growth of this market will be driven by investments in research facilities from Brazil, Chile, and Columbia.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global autoclave indicator tape market in terms of revenue share. Asia-Pacific autoclave market is anticipated to reach USD 247.1 million by the end of 2023. This can be attributed to the rapid migration of R&D companies in the region. International companies from Europe and North America are shifting their R&D laboratories in Asia Pacific region.

Key Players 

The major players operating in the market of global autoclave indicator tape market are 3M (U.S), Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp (U.S), Guangzhou Maidi Medical Co. Ltd (China), VWR (U.S), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S), Narang Medical Limited (India), Komal Health Care Pvt. Ltd.(India), Anqing Yiren Medical Material Co., Ltd (China) and Thomas Scientific (U.S).

