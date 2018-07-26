Anti-Tacking Agents Market 2018 | Forecast, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Trends 2027

Anti-Tacking Agents Market – Overview

The burgeoning automotive industry is one of the key drivers of demand for Anti-Tack Agents Market globally. Focused Market reports connected to the chemicals & materials sector among others lately have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes a report on this sector. The industry for Anti-Tack Agents is estimated to develop at a CAGR of more than 4 percent through the forecast period.

Increasing usage of related products has led to the development of the Anti-Tacking Agents Industry. Healthy growth of the end user industries is also fuelling the industry growth to a great extent. Mounting demand experienced for automotive tires is expected to contribute significantly to the sector’s expansion through the forecast period. The escalating growth levels witnessed in the healthcare sector are estimated to further enhance the growth of the market considerably.

Industry Segments

The Anti-Tacking Agent Industry is divided on the basis of types and applications. The various types which are a part of the Anti-Tacking Agents Market comprise of fatty acid esters, stearates, silicone polymers and other. The stearates segment is leading the growth of the market with a sizeable market share followed by the fatty acid esters which also have a significant market share. The segmentation on application basis of the Anti-Tacking Agents comprises of wire and cable, profile and hoses, molded rubber goods, footwear, tires, belting, seals and gaskets. The rubber industry is one of the major markets that consumes Anti-Tacking Agents on a relatively large scale.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Anti-Tacking Agents Market covers regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the global leader in this industry and is followed by the North American region along with other regions. The growth of the industry in this region has been fuelled by the growth of the automobile sector and the healthcare sector. Nations such as India and China which are in the initial stages of development and account for more than 30 percent of population globally are main factors to the development of this industry. The growth in terms of economy has directly resulted in proportional growth of the disposable income levels of the population, which has prompted increased level of spending on personal modes of transportations. This development has thereby positively benefitted the automobile sector which is estimated to be the major market driver for Anti-Tacking Agent Industry.

Global Competitive Analysis

Challengers in the market who are constantly delivering customer value have devised their corporate strategy blueprint in a manner that can bring about the best outcomes for development in the current scenario, while also concurrently enhancing their product’s value. The capability to fuel their competitive edge is one of the chief causes powering their efforts in this period. The opportunity for development in the industry appears to be encouraging through the forecast period. The escalating interest for diversification in the industry, has indirectly allowed the companies to utilize many scenarios available in the industry. This situation has created prospects for portfolio improvements along with diversification in the sector, which has enhanced the scenario for market competitors immensely in this industry. The firms in this industry are also trying to improve and preserve financial liquidity that can be vital to invest in growth prospects as and when they arise.

The industry for Anti-Tacking Agents includes contenders such as Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd., Schill + Seilacher “Struktol” Gmbh, Stephenson Alkon Solutions, Kettlitz-Chemie Gmbh & Co. Kg, Peter Greven Gmbh & Co. Kg, Fragon Produtos Para Indústria De Borracha, Parabor Brasil, Sasco Chemical Group, Inc., Baerlocher Gmbh, Hans W. Barbe Chemische Erzeugnisse Gmbh, Chem-Trend L.P. And Croda International Plc to name a few.

