Wireless And Mobility Solutions In Houston, TX

Houston, TX/2018: A safe and reliable wireless connection is important for the smooth operation of an organization. Netsync Network Solutions offers its clients a range of wireless equipment and services capable of supporting diverse infrastructure. This helps in increasing mobility and increasing the functionality and monetary value of mobile networks.

It is a family- owned, HUB-certified, value-added reseller that delivers world-class, enterprise-size IT solutions to its clients. It specializes in collaborating and unifying communications, network infrastructure, wireless and mobility, end-user computing, VDI, staffing, managed services, cyber security, optical transport and more. It works in collaboration with big names in the industry e.g. Cisco, Intel, VMware, NetApp, EMC, HP and more.

They help their clients in meeting individual wireless goals by providing them with an extensive product line of wireless infrastructure. The following services are provided pertaining to this category:

• Outdoor mobility
• High-Density wireless
• Enterprise Mobility Management
• BYOD
• One-to-One initiatives
• Wireless IP Telephony
• Real-Time Location Analytics
• Superior Wireless Design and Troubleshooting
• RF assessments
• Site Surveys

Other Services

• Hardware Procurement: The procurement team assists its clients to effectively manage their IT supply and demand by providing them with customized solutions as per their budget and requirements.
• Network Design: The network design team helps organizations and enterprises develop architecture for local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) infrastructures.
• Implementations And Support: Assistance in the initial planning and designing and also the provision for 24/7 customer support.
• Full Lifecycle Management Services: These services are provided for laptops, desktops, tablets etc. They include professional hardware and software services such as imaging, deployment, refresh services etc.
• Proactive Infrastructure Monitoring And Management Services: All year round full-time IT environment monitoring and management services are also available for clients.
• Cisco Voice And Video Management Solutions: An extensive range of Cisco Voice and Video services are offered by them. These include user moves, adds, changes, complete management of on premise-based systems and Hosted Collaboration Solutions.

For more information on the services provided, you can visit Netsync Network Solutions at 2500 West Loop South, Suite 410 Houston, TX 77027. You can also call on (713) 218-5000 or log on to https://www.netsyncnetwork.com

