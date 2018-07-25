Lifestyle

PROTEIN BROKERS LLC a Colorado Women Owned Company has been NAMED MASTER BROKER OF PRECOOKED EGGS BRAND developed by Temptee Specialty Foods

Temptee Specialty Foods has developed a UNIQUE COOKING AND PASTEURIZATION PROCESS to help retain the moisture in PRE-COOKED SCRAMBLED EGGS WITHOUT ADDING FILLERS OR OTHER ADDITIVES. Temptee only adds a small amount of citric acid to the Hickman’s Family Farms Cage Free Eggs to make a delicious scrambled egg product that can be served HOT or Cold.

Denver, CO – Jack Lowe President/CEO of Temptee Specialty Foods has appointed Protein Brokers, LLC as their Master Broker for the PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND, TEMPTEE BRAND AND OLDTIMER BRANDS. Protein Brokers, LLC is a Colorado Women-Owned Company and will be appointing brokers all over the country to give local support for Temptee Specialty Foods Products.

The PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND scrambled eggs can be used by burrito manufacturing companies, retail grocery chains with HOT and COLD deli’s, Food-service distributors, sandwich making operations, salad manufacturing companies, restaurants, hotels, senior care facilities, hospitals and health food stores.

Marlene Seward President of Protein Brokers, LLC has arranged for PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND TO DONATE $0.05 CENTS PER LB. OF PRE-COOKED EGGS PURCHASED TO EASTERSEALS COLORADO TO HELP KIDS AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES OR TO A CHARITY OR ORGANIZATION THAT THE WHOLESALE BUYER CHOOSES. BEHOLD THE POWER OF EGGS AS EVERY POUND PURCHASED HELPS SOMEONE IN NEED.

The PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND can also be purchased online in pallet quantities on the Pre-cooked Eggs website with a credit card for the opportunity to get those valued reward points which companies can use themselves or donate to a needing charity or organization.

