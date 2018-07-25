Business

Protective gas delivery by side channel compressor of SKVTechnik

Comment(0)

Side channel compressors are used in industry for conveying and compressing noble gases. Especially when high pressures have to be overcome for the compression or extraction of non-flammable or potentially explosive gases, side channel blowers can be used well.

The side channel compressor K07 RMD 5.5kW (https://skvtechnik.com/product/1253f/) with TMS impregnation and sealing is recommended by the SKV technology for the exemplary working point of a volume of approx. 100 m³ / hour at approx. +600 mbar. At a system pressure of 600 mbar, the K07 with the 5.5 kW engine c.a achieves 95 m³ / h. By connecting a frequency converter, the volume flow can be controlled together with the pressure.

The noble gas argon is used in industry as a protective gas, carrier gas or welding gas. The main focus of the mission is therefore to prevent the penetration of traces of reactive gases in a reaction environment. Traces of reactive gases are excluded by the mere presence of argon and its flow around the reaction body. After the argon has been transported by the side channel compressor, it is blown into the reaction environment. Of course, to prevent unwanted reactions it is necessary that the argon retains its purity content. It must be ensured that the promotional side channel compressor sucks no air components. The intended by the SKVTechnik for this purpose side channel blower is specially sealed for this purpose. Each side channel blower to be delivered individually will be issued with a corresponding certificate.

Since the SKVTechnik (http://skvtechnik.com) online shop 2012 operates on the European market, it supplies customers with consistent quality and delivery reliability. Especially with high quantities, customers benefit from good purchase prices. All interested parties should now try the SKVTechnik service.

SKVTechnik – Onlineshop
Strassberger Str. 31
08527 Plauen

Also Read
Business

Filter Coatings Market Insights & Development Status till 2019

editor

Filter coatings are special type of optical coatings that are applied to optical filters used in several types of optical instruments. Optical coatings usually comprise single or multiple layers of dielectric, metallic and other such materials piled together depending on the end-user application. Optical coatings are mostly employed in the manufacturing of optical devices to […]
Business

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Size, Demand, Shares, Insights and Forecasts 2024

Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market: Snapshot   The market for hydrogen fuel cells is gaining considerable impetus across the world, thanks to the infrastructural developments in the field of hydrogen production. The rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles has also boosted the demand for hydrogen fuel cells, globally, reflecting positively on the growth of […]
Business

Review and information on our new premium large wall mounted TruFlame electric fires

editor

Wall mounted electric firestore Rolls Out 2018 New Premium Product Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England – Wall Mounted Electric Firestore is pleased to announce the launch of the latest Large wall hung electric fire this 2018. The company has been providing the people of the UK access to sensible, affordable, and stylish Wall mounted electric fires since […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *