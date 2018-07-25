Opening of Excel SSC coaching in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh

We, Lion EduExcel Pvt.Ltd. (Excel SSC coaching classes) are happy to announce about opening of our two new centres in Haryana that is in Rohtak and another one in Bahadurgarh. After proving ourself in Delhi and teaching thousands of students, we now want to expand our branches in Haryana owing to the demand of the students that come from Haryana specially Bahadurgarh and Rohtak to study with us at our daily SSC coaching institute.

Along with this great news we are also happy to announce flat 40% discount for the first 200 students that will be joining our coaching institute and another 20% off for the next 200 students that will be joining our coaching in these Rohtak and Bahadurgarh centres. Excel SSC classes which is renowned for its quality coaching and has out proven itself every year with thousands of selections in SSC bank Railway Delhi Police Haryana Police CBI Intelligence Bureau income tax custom excise Ministries external affairs and so many other jobs at such a good post like officer auditor examiner Inspector etc. Every month so many students from Haryana come to our Delhi branch to study with us for the SSC coaching but they faced major problem of extra expenses which they have to shell out while they are living in Delhi, we have always seen that the student shell out three times amount of the fee only in fooding and lodging. now all the students will be able to save their hard earned money as we will be providing the same quality of teaching in our new opening Haryana centres in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh.

To ensure the quality of the studies we will be sending all our faculty members from our daily centres which are already famous along the Haryana students.

the complete study material will also be available in both the mediums that is in Hindi and English. Our exclusive test series would also be available in both Hindi and English medium for all the students at will be joining our centres.

there is no additional charges for any study material for any student it is all inclusive in the fee and additional discount would be given to the first 400 students as mentioned above.

Along with that we would also require faculty members for the above mentioned location so we would request all the faculty members who are living by in the nearby area to kindly contact our head institute in Patel Nagar Delhi and apply for the SSC coaching faculty as soon as possible because you have only limited number of faculty member requirement for the upcoming SSC coaching in Haryana. to maintain the quality of the faculty members that has always been associated with us we would like to first screen the teachers that will be followed by two rounds of interview and that will be followed by a demo class whose feedback will a certain the selection of a particular teacher. for maths we expect that the teacher who will be giving us the interview should have super command over the shortcut and tricks specially in trigonometry algebra quantitative aptitude and geometry. English teacher who will be applying for the above post should be very well versed with the shortcut and tricks involved in various grammar and vocabulary section. Logical reasoning teacher should be valid words with the verbal and nonverbal reasoning. for general studies we will be requiring to teachers 1 faculty will be taking care of history geography political omics and second teacher would be taking care of the science that that is physics chemistry and bio.