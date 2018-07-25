Business

Mannosylerythritol Lipids Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecast Report

Comment(0)

Mannosylerythritol lipids (MEL) are surface active compounds that fit into the glycolipid class of biosurfactants. These are used extensively in commercial and industrial applications. Mannosylerythritol lipids have gained momentum due to their structural diversity and self-assembling properties. They are shaped by pseudozyma species as a chief component, while the ustilago species produces them as a minor element. Mannosylerythritol lipids can substitute their synthetic counterparts since they are derived from renewable feedstock and have improved efficiency and quality. Additionally, they have greater dispersing, emulsifying, and frothing properties and are highly effective in extreme salinity, a range of ph, and varied temperatures. The global mannosylerythritol lipids market has developed steadily, with North America and Europe being the largest markets. Mannosylerythritol lipids offer superior biodegradability and reduced toxicity. These are also available at low costs. However, competitiveness remains a major factor for the production of mannosylerythritol lipids. Optimized cultivation conditions and novel innovative techniques have allowed companies to yield mannosylerythritol lipids on a profitable scale and reap advantages of green biosurfactant technology.

Applications of mannosylerythritol lipids include oilfield chemicals, personal care, food processing, household detergents, industrial, agricultural chemicals, institutional cleaners, and textiles. Household detergents is the major application area of mannosylerythritol lipids. New application areas are being discovered constantly. Rising concern about the use of synthetic surfactants in detergents is anticipated to boost the demand for mannosylerythritol lipids, particularly due to their low toxicity. These lipids are also employed in the pharmaceutical industry. Their flexible biochemical functions include anti-tumor activity against human leukemia cells and mouse melanoma cells. Furthermore, they can be utilized in the treatment of schizophrenia, dopamine metabolic dysfunction diseases, and microbial infections. Mannosylerythritol lipids are also employed in the preparation of anti-agglomeration agents of ice-water slurry and lectins such as Immunoglobulin G.

Increasing demand for environment-friendly products and favorable regulatory outlook in developed economies are some of the key factors driving the mannosylerythritol lipids market. Many synthetic surfactants pose risks to the environment owing to the harmful chemical compounds they contain and their incomplete degradation in soil and water. Synthetic surfactants are reported to cause long-term adverse effects. On the other hand, bio-based products degrade easily and do not harm the environment. Consumer preference for bio-based products is rising, especially in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. This is propelling the mannosylerythritol lipids industry. However, high price of mannosylerythritol lipids compared to their plant-derived and synthetic counterparts could hamper market growth. Application of mannosylerythritol lipids in bioremediation and enhanced oil recovery provide significant opportunities for the growth of the market in the next few years.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13481

North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global mannosylerythritol lipids market in the near future. Europe is likely to account for the major share of the overall market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness, stringent government regulations, and rising demand for bio-based products are some of the key factors for the high penetration of mannosylerythritol lipids. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth due to increasing awareness regarding bio-based products. Countries such as China and India have well-established agriculture, textiles, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. This is likely to augment the demand for mannosylerythritol lipids during the next few years. Latin America and Middle East & Africa hold smaller market share due to higher production cost and lower consumer awareness.

Key players operating in the mannosylerythritol lipids market include Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Agae Technologies, LLC, Jeneil Biotech Inc., Soliance, Saraya Co. Ltd., and Ecover.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

Also Read
Business

Packaged Food Market Report: Cost, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Portugal Market by Volume, Value and Forecast 2023

Description : Boosted by economic improvements, packaged food registered retail current value growth in 2017. GDP grew on the back of the increase in consumption and exports while unemployment rates declined to seven-year lows. Consumers’ confidence and expenditure levels rose following economic upturn. Higher purchasing power influenced consumption patterns, with consumers increasingly able to pay […]
Business

Get an overview of different type of hose products – Seyoung Metal

Seyoungmetal

By supplying excellent products to customers, Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth. The company continues to boost its reputation by exporting its products to overseas markets. Holding onto its value that nothing is more important than human resources, Seyoung Metal hires outstanding human resources to grow into a world-class company. PVC SPRING […]
Business

Mobisoft Infotech Named a Leader on Clutch

We are excited to announce that Mobisoft Infotech has been named a top mobile application developer in India by Clutch. Clutch is a Washington D.C. based research firm that reviews and rates thousands of business to business firms in over 500 different industries. Clutch provides companies with the crucial information needed in order to make […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *