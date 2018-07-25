Entertainment

Mad Over Poker, an online Poker platform, launches with India’s biggest free entry tournament ‘Loot’

August 1 (ANI-BusinessWire India): Incorporated in April this year, Mad Over Poker (MOP), is an early stage poker startup that will be launched in India on August 3 with a big bang inaugural tournament ‘Loot’. Poker industry in India, pegged at Rs. 1000crores is a buzzing industry associated with glamour and fun. It has international appeal especially among the youth who have had global exposure and work or live in large metros. Poker is a mind sport and skill based game more like chess. Madoverpoker.com (MOP) is one of the few corporatised online poker playing platforms, in a largely unorganized segment in India. Their current focus is to ride the wave of a USD 50 billion global online gaming industry and to grab the imagination of poker crazy players in India. The Loot is a Rs. 5 Lakh guaranteed tournament on Mad Over Poker website which is scheduled on August 3, 2017 at 9:00 pm. They have further scaled up the online poker playing industry by announcing the largest free entry tournament with a prize pool never offered before. Poker enthusiasts will get once in a lifetime chance to enter the competition without investing a single rupee. Registration will be open till midnight of August 2, 2017. “We are an early stage poker startup that believes in the highest conduct of business and sportsmanship. MOP is the ?rst-of- its kind online prize money driven product in India. The company plans to become a market leader in the coming years. MOP’s plans will ?rst focus on India and later spread their wings into other markets,” said Amit Kanodia, Chief Executive Officer at Mad Over Poker. The No Limit Texas Hold’em tournament is an exciting one for all poker players as it combines a massive prize pool with an exciting structure. The re-entry tournament has a nominal entry fee of Rs 850, but one can enter for free in just a few steps. To register for the tournament, players first need to create an account on madoverpoker.com. Then the next step is to like the Mad Over Poker page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/madoverpoker/ and comment on the tournament post by mentioning Mad Over Poker username and tag three friends along with #madoverpoker. This will entitle players a free ticket which will be credited to their account before the start of the tournament. Entries are valid on “Pinned Facebook Loot Post” only. “With our launch offer Loot, we hope to delight our players. We plan to keep introducing exciting promotions and tournaments in the future on Mad Over Poker for poker aficionados,” said Amit. Players also get to participate in a daily 20k FREEROLL beginning from August 4, 2017 at 8pm. (ANI-Businesswire India)

