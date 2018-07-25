Tech

IT Hubs Global launched a platform to access UK Markets without hassles

25 July 2018, LONDON: IT Hubs Global, an IT solutions provider aggregator platform, forms the foundation for marketing a range of value-added solutions from Indian companies for UK businesses.

The platform is originated by ID Design Ltd, which has been a major player in the digital industry for almost 20 years. Located in Bristol, UK, it has successfully delivered the thousands of projects to their clients. ID Design Ltd comes with a repertoire of distinguished and discerning clients from across various industries and business backgrounds thus contributing to its prompt success.

IT Hubs Global cements this growth further by establishing a platform that successfully bridges the gap and creates a hassle-free portal to connect Indian IT companies with UK businesses.

Steve Jarman, Managing Director of ID Design Ltd, UK, says about this platform, “IT Hubs Global aims to be a solid IT solutions provider platform that permits Indian companies to easily place themselves on the international stage and trade more readily and directly with UK businesses that are constantly seeking cost-effective IT solutions.”

IT Hubs Global attention mainly to the Indian market at present as it believes that the country offers significant opportunities for UK businesses to find value-added IT solutions that are on par with international standards.

Sachin Diwakar, Senior IT Director of ID Design Ltd, UK, says, “Indian IT skills are in demand globally. They provide high-quality services at reasonable prices. However, finding the right company partner is not easy. This is where we come in. IT Hubs Global offers a verified medium for both sellers and buyers to conduct business on their own terms.”

IT Hubs Global does not take commissions from either side thus making sure that the selection process is barren of any favouritism. The platform ensures that it maintains the quality of listed IT partners by including thorough and comprehensive processes of evaluation before listing a company on the platform. This means that only verified companies are allowed to gain direct access to the UK market, erasing the risk of working with freelancers.

If you are an IT company that is looking to spread its wings in the UK market then this is your verified one-stop source to access the market directly and showcase your skills without any hiccups. To learn more about this path-breaking platform go to https://www.ithubsglobal.com. You can also contact them on +44 117 377 1500 or drop them an e-mail: dir@ithubsglobal.com

Media Contact:
Phone : +44 117 377 1500
Email : steve@iddesign.co.uk
Name : Steve Jarman
Designation : Managing Director

