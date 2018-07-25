High Protein Based Foods Market Outlook to 2022: Price, Profit, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis

Global High Protein Based Foods Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High protein based foods help to lose weight, gain higher energy and lean muscle. Proteins are used by the body to make new cells, produce hormones and enzymes and as an energy source. Meat, poultry, eggs, tofu, and fish are high protein based foods.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of High Protein Based Foods Market are rising demand for natural and herbal products, growing number of advertising and promotional activities, and rising awareness of the high sugar levels and artificial ingredients. High Protein Based Foods Industry is segmented based on product types, distribution channels, and region.

Product types such as Protein Supplements, Protein-Rich Drinks, Protein-Rich Packaged Food, High-Protein and High-Energy Sports Drinks, High-Protein and Nutritious Sports Drinks, and others classify this market. Protein rich drinks segment accounts for the largest market share of High Protein Based Foods Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, rising awareness of high sugar levels and artificial ingredients in sports drinks and are the primary sources of electrolytes.

Distribution channels such as Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Discounters, and others classify High Protein Based Foods Market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounts for the largest market share of High Protein Based Foods Industry in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. This is mainly due to the presence of multiple brands at one place and option to compare prices of products.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in High Protein Based Foods Market Report

Glanbia Nutritionals

GSK

Abbott Nutrition

PepsiCo

Clif Bar & Company

Coca-Cola

Universal Nutrition

Nutrition & Sante

Champion Performance

Midsona Group

General Nutrition Centers

Ultimate Nutrition

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

High-Protein Sports Drinks

Protein-Rich Packaged Foods

High Protein Supplements

Other

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

This industry is segmented geographically Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Americas accounts for the largest market share of this industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. In terms of value and volume, the United States is the major consumer of High Protein Based Foods Industry in this region. The reason being changing lifestyle, rising awareness among population regarding benefits of proteins, and rising demand for high protein content food and beverages. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit.

