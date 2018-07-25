Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market Analysis, by Process,by Operation, By Enterprise size, by End User &by Geography to 2025

Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market Analysis by Type (Service based and Tool based); by Process (Automated solution, Decision Support and Management Solution, and Interaction Solution); by Operation (Knowledge based and Rule based, By Enterprise size (Small and Medium, Large); by End User (Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and IT Industry, and Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation Industry); by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa) to 2025” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

The report provides forecast and analysis of the global enterprise robotic process automation market. It provides market overview of global enterprise robotic process automation market of in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). Furthermore, the report includes drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity of the enterprise robotic process automation market and their impact on each country during the forecast period.

Robot process automation (RPA) at an organization is a technology that configures a robot in the process to detect and interpret applications that are required for data manipulation, processing the transactions and smooth co-ordination with other automated systems. Organozations with huge workforce and adapt to this technology as an efficient process. Robotic replacement is a huge benefit for enterprises. This can be proved with the fact that the processes can be traced by robots, analyzed with the use of automation algorithms. This will make the inbuilt robotic process automation software to save time and money invested in human labor of the organization. Additional benefits of RPA technology are helping organizations to provide better customer service, processes completion at faster pace and efficient auditing of processed data.

In an organization, traditional business processes can be converged with robotic process automation to achieve better efficiency. The demand for RPA technology is on a rise as the adoption of this technology provides ease in business processes. Although, there is a constraint of application of RPA technology in the field of knowledge processes as machine learning is at a nascent stage. Also, there is a huge risk involved in data processing of implementation of robotic process automation in financial sector. Lack of skilled labor to attain smooth functioning of RPA technology is a major restraint in developing nations.

The -201cGlobal Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market and Forecasts to 2025-201d can be segmented into type, process, application, operation, end user, and region. Based on end user, the enterprise robotic process automation market is divided into Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and IT Industry, and Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation Industry. Amongst all these verticals, banking and financial services domain is estimated to acquire largest market share during the forecast period. In the BFSI domain, several systems are linked to one another by interfaces to ensure efficient flow of large customer database and their transactions. Seamless execution of these transactions can be ensured by controlling and monitoring RPA. Accuracy in the BFSI industry can be improved and efficiency in various processes can be achieved through installation of this technology. These benefits depict a lucrative opportunity for RPA technology in this sector.

The market based on enterprise size can be segmented into small and medium and large sized enterprises. The large sized enterprises opt for the robotic process automation technology to replace the huge labor workforce in the organization. Also, several incidents of losses, accidents, labor strikes can be efficiently managed by monitoring, analyzing and automated solution handling of this technology. The initial set up cost is comparatively higher but the benefits of this technology will prove a cost saving initiative for the enterprise.

Based on process, enterprise robotic process automation market is segmented into automated solution, decision support and management solution, and interaction solution. Since the past few years, the automated solution segment has been witnessed to acquire a dominating presence in the market. Also, the advent of machine to machine (M2M) communication, machine learning and natural language processing technologies will further assist the automated solution sector to a great extent. Hence, automated solution is forecasted to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global enterprise robotic process automation market based on the end user is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The North American market is further segmented into US and Canada. The Europe market is categorized into UK, Germany, and France. The market for enterprise robotic process automation in Asia Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, and India. The Latin American market is categorized as Mexico and Brazil. The Middle East & Africa region is classified as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The enterprise robotic process automation market report includes market size and analysis for all the above-mentioned regions and countries for type, process, operation, enterprise size, and end user.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry, financial analysis and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global enterprise robotic process automation market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

Both primary and secondary research has been performed during the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, and Hoovers, company annual reports, investor presentations, and publications. The key players included in the global enterprise robotic process automation market report are Arago Us, Inc., Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC , Celaton Ltd., Ipsoft, Inc., IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verint System Inc., and Xerox Corporation among others.

