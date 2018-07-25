Attenuator Cables Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2017 – 2025

Today, the electronics industry plays an important and main role in facilitating the progress of most nations. The industry has grown substantially and strongly over the past few decades. During the early years of the electronics industry, some of the world’s top electronic companies established their plants in Asia, particularly in ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) countries where a large pool of skilled workers was available to operate at very competitive prices. With the entry of large players in ASEAN countries, such as Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia, the region has become an export hub.

An attenuator is an electronics device which helps in reducing power or amplitude without appreciably distorting the waveform. An optical attenuator is a passive device used to control the power of an optical signal, either within an optical fiber or in a free space. Attenuators are generally used when the signal coming at the receiver end is too strong and is thus capable of overpowering the receiving elements. Some devices, such as video camcorders and low priced analog cassette recorders, do not have line inputs. In these devices, attenuator cables are used to filter sound. Attenuator cables help in reducing the optical signal power of optical devices. Many people think that the power of optical signals is higher the better. Thus, in most cases, people use fiber amplifiers to increase the power of optical signals.

Attenuator Cables Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for attenuation from ultrasound and telecommunication sectors is spurring demand in the attenuation cables market. In these sectors, attenuators help in determining signal strength as a function of distance. However, attenuator cables cannot be used between a set of recorders and microphones, if microphones are powered by recorder’s mic input (called plug-in power). This particular factor may hamper the growth of attenuator cables market.

Attenuator Cables Market: Regional Outlook

Theglobal attenuator cables market is divided into key regions (seven): Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the highest share among all regional electronics production centers and is followed by USA, Europe, Japan and others. A large number of manufacturing companies located in high cost locations, such as Canada, USA, Western Europe and Japan, are setting their production plants in Asia Pacific countries owing to the low manufacturing cost in the region.

The Latin America is considered as one of the key market for attenuator cables because of increasing demand for video camcorders. The Western Europe region will also register rapid growth owing to the presence of major electronics companies in the region. MEA is also anticipated to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Over the years, attenuator cables continued to have strong prospects for growth and market penetration. On the other hand, there are new opportunities to profit from increased customer services needs among major brand. APEJ increasingly become a key center for global brand developments and innovation, making an ideal place to develop new technology and enhancing products. The North America region is seeing a significant volume of new investment both from the both new entrants and traditional major player.

Attenuator Cables Market: Segmentation

On the basis of sound, the attenuator cables market can be segmented into:

Less than 10 db

10 to 20 db

More than 20 db

On the basis of material, the attenuator cables market can be segmented into:

Fiber Optic Cable

Coaxial Cable

Others

On the basis of end-user, the attenuator cables market can be segmented into:

Telecommunication

Medical

Personal Use

Others

Attenuator Cables Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Attenuator Cables market across the globe are:

Meca Electronics Inc.

Heliax

Atlan TecRF

Fibertronics Inc.

Fairview Microwave Inc.

Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited

Smiths Group

Hasco, Inc.

Circuit Foundry LLP (Attenuator Manufacturer)

Koma Electronik

StromKult