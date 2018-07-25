Health and Wellness

Are you eligible for the Lasik treatment?

Comment(0)

New Vision Eye Center, one of the most famous eye clinics in Dubai, offers the Lasik treatment to correct the vision of people with a bad eyesight. In order to guarantee the success of this treatment, it has to be made sure the patient is eligible for this treatment. This is one of the most popular eye treatments in the modern world today, with increasing demand due to the high success rates of it. The convenience this treatment can bring into one’s life is remarkable and highly appreciated by the medical community.
The eyes must be in a normal and healthy standard. If they have a strong reaction to surgeries or takes a long period of time to heal after the surgery, it is advisable for the patient to consult an expert and obtain their opinion as to whether they should go ahead with the Lasik treatment. If the eyes are too dry and do not produce the normal amount of tears, this might be a constrain thrown in the way of the surgery. The professionals will examine the eyes and determine if they are healthy and ready to go through the treatment.
The cornea must have sufficient thickness. If it is too thin or the shape is irregular, this can cause an impairment to the eye. Once again the professionals will examine the eyes and determine the thickness of the cornea and its sufficiency for the treatment.
The age requirement for this treatment is above the age of 18. There is, however, no upper limit on the age. But, as one passes the age of 41 it might be necessary to wear reading glasses even after the Lasik treatment due to the normal age-related sight problems.
It is favorable for the general health conditions of the person to be normal in order to make sure the best outcome of this treatment is enjoyed. If one takes a long time to heal after surgeries when compared to other people, there might be a risk associated, which can be found and solved with professional help.
If the patient is currently going through a pregnancy, it would be the best decision for them to postpone the Lasik treatment. Pregnancy can cause changes in the hormones of the human body which are capable of negatively affecting the vision of the patient. Pregnant women have the tendency to experience dry eyes during the nine month period, which might cause a problem for the Lasik treatment. There are treatments which could be prescribed to solve the problem of dry eyes, but this might bring in unnecessary risks for the unborn child.
Visit the New Vision Eye Center and determine your eligibility for the Lasik treatment and permanently get rid of the hassle of wearing glasses or contacts on a daily basis.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Shirlyn’s Natural Foods Offers Rewards Program

editor

Shirlyn’s Natural Foods is pleased to announce they offer a rewards program for their loyal customers. When individuals sign up for this rewards program, they will receive up to 50 percent off all the items in the store, as well as a bonus $100 worth of free products. Shirlyn’s offers two rewards programs, each of […]
Health and Wellness

Porcine Vaccines Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025

editor

The global porcine vaccines market was valued at US$ 1,784.0 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Porcine Vaccines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, […]
Health and Wellness

IMC Medical Center Offers Different Types of Cosmetic Surgeries

Cosmetic surgeries are becoming more and more popular in modern life. Technologies are developing and that opens doors to many other opportunities and ways to change appearance. Getting desired look helps to build the confidence and social image which is an important factor for human beings. The number of clinics that offer various cosmetic surgeries […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *