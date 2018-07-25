Entertainment

Amazing Online Platform To Craft Your Holidays To Indian Subcontinent

While updated technology has always been the foundation of planning and information sharing for India Holiday Mall, this website comes with fresh and relevant features for the visitors. The dynamic business to customer website has been developed with latest technology and is equipped with features like easy navigation and precise yet ample information about the countries, major cities, iconic places, activities, and experiences. Each section highlights a clear hierarchy of information, making it uncomplicated for the readers to consume the entire information. The website not only ensures that the consumers gather the information but also enables them to book tours and get detailed proposals on real time basis and save their time.
The websites enables the clients to customize their tour according to their choice of hotels and the option for checking the total tour price by adding or removing guide cost, monument entrances and meal supplements. After selecting the services, the system generates the proposal of tour cost instantly and sends a copy of the proposal on the registered email id of the client.
Over 100 itineraries make a large part of the website, offering a glimpse into what the travelers can expect in the subcontinent. These come with photo galleries and a navigational dynamic map, which helps the travelers to route through Google Maps.
The website also has a monthly blog section where relevant and topical information about the various subcontinents is shared. Another highlighting feature of this website is the India Holiday Mall diary. One can sign up for the eight paged diary, a monthly newsletter, which comes with an additional interesting and unique information in an easy and pictorial format. In this the focus is put on one region of the countries and insights of the region are offered with sections like framed, top spot, crossing cultures, footloose, news & views, director’s note, upcoming fairs and events and employee of the month. It enables the customers to know the people behind the scenes; participate in a monthly photo-challenge; get to know the latest travel news from the subcontinent and find out anecdotal and fun stories about Tours to India.

