Alternative Cancer Treatments that Aid Clinical Treatments

Dr. Kiran Kancharia speaks about the alternative treatments for cancer

Southlake, TX, July 03, 2018 –Most patients with cancer are always open to trying something else that may help them cope with the symptoms caused by the disease, or ease their pain from the cancer treatments. Common symptoms like vomiting, pain, nausea, anxiety, fatigue, sleeplessness, or stress can be minimized by alternative or complementary cancer treatments. However, it is vital to be cautious and learn whether the treatment has been proven for use or whether it is good for your present situation.

“Cancer patients considering to use alternative or complementary therapy should first consult with their doctor. This is because some therapies may be harmful or even interfere with the current standard treatment,” stressed Dr. Kancharia. “Ensure you involve your doctor for you to determine the right balance between the two.”

Certain alternative cancer treatments may help you through your cancer and its treatments. Examples include:

Acupuncture – This treatment may help in relieving pain and also nausea caused by chemotherapy.

– This treatment may help in relieving pain and also nausea caused by chemotherapy. Aromatherapy – It’s the use of essential oils to ignite sensations like relaxation and calming effects, ideal for relieving stress, pain, and nausea.

– It’s the use of essential oils to ignite sensations like relaxation and calming effects, ideal for relieving stress, pain, and nausea. Exercise – Moderate exercises such as swimming or taking a walk can ensure you sleep better, increase energy and stress. They are ideal for managing cancer symptoms in the course of treatment or after.

– Moderate exercises such as swimming or taking a walk can ensure you sleep better, increase energy and stress. They are ideal for managing cancer symptoms in the course of treatment or after. Massage therapy – Helps in muscle relaxation, and reducing stress. They also help in relieving pain in cancer patients.

– Helps in muscle relaxation, and reducing stress. They also help in relieving pain in cancer patients. Meditation – Meditating causes deep concentration. Applying breathing techniques as you meditate will help in body relaxation and concentration.

– Meditating causes deep concentration. Applying breathing techniques as you meditate will help in body relaxation and concentration. Music therapy – It is calming and relaxing to listen to, compose or play music.

– It is calming and relaxing to listen to, compose or play music. Yoga or Tai chi – These exercises help you to reduce low energy, sleep better and be stress-free.

“Alternative cancer therapy and treatment has notable benefits to a patient including restoration of natural health as well as boosting the immune system,” said Dr. Kancharia. “But one should get the doctor’s approval in order to achieve the desired results.”

