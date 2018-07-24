Business

What is Respite Care and Who Needs It?

Respite care refers to care that offers a break to a primary caregiver. Respite might be full-time for a specific period or every now and then, on an intermittent basis.

Respite care is an ideal option for caregivers so that they can themselves stay healthy and continue caregiving. Caregivers may feel the need for respite care since caregiving is a challenging and sometimes overwhelming task.
Benefits of In-Home Respite Care
The benefits of respite care include –

• Your aging loved one can remain at home, in an environment that is familiar and maintain their routine.
• Care can be customized.
• Respite care prepares you and your aging loved one and helps you become comfortable with the idea of home care assistance. This can come in handy for future caregiving needs.
• Home caregivers can help your aging loved one with almost everything – physical tasks, personal grooming, housekeeping, running errands, meal preparation, transportation, accompanying them to the doctor or social visits and more.
• Your loved one doesn’t feel neglected or doesn’t have to miss appointments or usual activities.

Here are a few tips that will help you make the most of respite care and ensure that things go smoothly when you are not present. This is important since there may be times when you, the caregiver, may face an emergency, such as a health problem or family crisis. At such times, respite care can come to your rescue.

• Note down all important information for the substitute caregiver in a notebook they can refer to. This should include important contacts, medical history, list of medication with doses and timings as well as an overview of the daily routine and habits.
• Involve a friend or family member and tell them how to access important information and backup plans if necessary. This person would act as your loved one’s healthcare surrogate if you are not available.
• Find out quality home healthcare and skilled nursing agencies in advance. Speak to them about how and in what time you can find respite care, when you need to.
• Respite is not only for occasions when you are unable to be there for your loved one. Proactively taking respite can help you maintain your own well-being and avoid needing emergency respite care. A short break is a good idea if you are uncomfortable doing more.

If you are looking for the skilled nursing care, such as infusion therapy nurses in San Antonio, call Home Nursing and Therapy Services at 210.822.8807 Today. With a mission to be the highest quality San Antonio primary home care agency, HNTS offers caregivers for multiple needs and ensure you and your loved ones lead a healthy and meaningful life through our nursing and therapy services.

