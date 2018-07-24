Tech

Volvo Penta Shop – Electronic Parts Catalog

Comment(0)

Volvo Penta parts

Volvo Penta Shop – Electronic Parts Catalog – The Part of The Volvo Group

The Volvo Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, employs about 100 000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.

In 2017 the Volvo Group’s net sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Also Read
Tech

Talent Management Software Market Analysis 2017-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights: Talent management software is an integral part of the HR software applications. It provides a complete set of tools to automate, monitor, and analyze human resource (HR) functions efficiently in an organization. Talent management software market is being fueled by mobile apps, analytics, video and focus on team centric management. There is a […]
Tech

Non-Contact Liquid Level Switch Industry Market Technology Innovation and Current Business Trends by 2023

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Non-Contact Liquid Level Switch Industry Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 110 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description Based on the Non-Contact Liquid Level Switch industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Non-Contact Liquid Level Switch market in details. […]
Tech

TSC Launches Compact Industrial Printer MB240 Series In India

TSC Auto ID, a global leading manufacturer of innovative thermal label printers for industrial, desktop and mobile applications in the AIDC industry launches the most complete, yet cost-effective, entry-level industrial printer,“MB240 Series” in India. With a small footprint, compact design and quiet operation, the MB240 Series is a perfect solution for light industrial printing applications. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *