Sports

Vinay Aranha’s Under-13 team selected takes Part in the SuperCupNI

Businessman, Socialite and Philanthropist Vinay Aranha’s Under-13 team has been selected to take part in the SuperCupNI. This is a prestigious youth football tournament that is currently taking place in Coleraine, United Kingdom. The Under-13 team from India will be playing this week for the qualifying rounds of the supercupNI. They also get a chance to meet some renowned footballers.

Mr. Vinay Aranha said, “I am elated! We are the first Indian team to take part in this event. This is a tremendous opportunity for the team and I am here to support and nourish them in every step. There is a lot of hidden sports talent in the country and if we nurture them from the right time, we are bound to get some great players who will bring more success to India.”

SuperCupNI, formerly called the Northern Ireland Youth Soccer Tournament and the Dale Farm Milk Cup, is an international youth football tournament held annually in Northern Ireland. Renowned footballers such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nobby Stiles, Robbie Savage, Ryan Giggs and Steve McManaman have taken part in this tournament in their youth.

