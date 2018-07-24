Unicharm spreads the message of baby hygiene on its 10th anniversary in India with Namaste Poko Chan initiative

Japan based leading hygiene products company, Unicharm India has announced that it has brought a positive impact in the lives of people in 300+ locations across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kolkata, through Namaste Poko Chan programme, run by its baby hygiene products brand- MamyPoko. Marking its 10th year in India, the company now plans to take the initiative to other parts of the country in its commitment to promote baby hygiene. Namaste Poko Chan events are aimed at slum areas of cities and rural parts of the country where the MamyPoko team works closely with local health workers to improve the domestic environment of homes with babies.

Namaste Poko Chan initiative is MamyPoko’s flagship programme aimed at promoting baby hygiene and care amongst families, especially mothers. At the event, parents are educated about the importance of good sleep for infants alongside necessity of a sanitary environment for child-rearing using a disposable diaper. The campaign has already witnessed an overwhelming response and participation from different cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow and Kolkata, and the company plans to take it to deeper pockets of India. The initiative is in lines with the government’s focus on promoting hygiene in India and has already encouraged various participants to adopt best hygiene practices for their infants.

MamyPoko’s parent company, Unicharm will be completing its 10 years in India on 10 July and is looking at deepening its operations in the country. Within a short span, the company has been able to make inroads in India with its products in hygiene category. MamyPoko was the first one to introduce pant style diapers and criss-cross technology in India. The country became one of the leading markets for Unicharm in terms of sales and turned profitable by the Fiscal Year ending 2017.

Kenji Takaku, Managing Director of Unicharm India said, “India is an important market for Unicharm and we remain committed to extend the benefits of our popular and most loved products to Indian consumers. Our ten years journey has been magnificent and with Unicharm’s corporate philosophy of NOLA and DOLA at the core of our operations our connection with consumers in India has become stronger.”

He further said, “Our efforts of understanding the ever dynamic market conditions and consumer sentiments and needs has helped us develop new products ahead of the market. We take pride in offering unprecedented value to customers through our products that complement their changing lifestyles. We will continue to adhere to our principle of putting top priority on manufacturing high-quality daily commodity products so that we can continue to deliver high value-added products to customers.”

Yuji Ikeda, Marketing Director of Unicharm India said, “We are delighted to expand the Namaste Poko Chan initiative in India. We are optimistic that our efforts in this direction will enable parents from across the country to learn the importance of baby hygiene and care. MamyPoko has been a partner in the motherhood journey of many women across the country, and this initiative is an important step towards further building this bond and is a token of thanks from team Unicharm to all the mothers for making MamyPoko one of top players. We are hopeful that the Namaste Poko Chan campaign will create a positive impact in the lives of parents across the country.”

One of the mother participants of Namaste Poko Chan camps, said, “The session was quite informative and engaging for a young mom like me. It has helped me clear a lot of doubts related to baby hygiene and taught me a couple of handy tips that will be crucial in the growth of my child.”