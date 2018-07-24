Lifestyle

Poultry Feed Market Report, By Type, Supplements Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Poultry feed are the food compounds for farm poultry, including chickens, ducks, geese and other domestic birds. Healthy poultry require a sufficient amount of protein and carbohydrates, along with the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals. Moreover, feed additives are added to the poultry feed so as to minimize the risk of infection, improve the quality of product and provide better immune to birds. The quantity of feed, and the nutritional requirements of the feed, depend on the weight and age of the poultry, their rate of growth and rate of egg production.

The global poultry feed market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the market. The poultry feed market is primarily driven by increasing demand for poultry meat and egg production. Moreover, rising focus on health & nutrition of to prevent disease out brake and rapid industrialization in the meat industry are factors which are anticipated to fuel the poultry feed market during the projected period. Additionally, the growth in the poultry meat and egg industry and increasing demand for animal protein are the driving the poultry feed market. The major factor hindering the growth of the market are strict government policies & regulation and increasing prices of raw material.

The report analyses the global poultry feed market by type into layers, broilers, turkeys and others. The broilers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the poultry feed market. The fastest growth is attributed to increasing demand for meat & meat products and rapid development of the meat production sector. The poultry feed market based on supplements is bifurcated into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers and others. Other feed additives include acidifiers and probiotics & prebiotics. Feed additives are food supplements added to the poultry feed to ensure that the animals get enough nutrients from regular meals. Increasing health consciousness among the consumers world and rising demand for health and safe meat drives the feed supplement market.

By geography, the global poultry feed market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the poultry feed in 2017. Rapid industrial development in emerging economies including China, India and Japan and rising population are the major factors that robust the growth of poultry feed market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key participants in global poultry feed market are Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Novus International Inc, Royal DSM N.V, BASF Se, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Charoen Popkhand Foods, ABF Plc, Cargill Inc, Land O Lakes Purina, New Hope Group, Wen’s Group, Miratorg Agribusiness Holding, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Ballance Agri-Nutrients etc. The key companies have substantial presence in the market due to their strong clientele base. Additionally, the feed manufactures are increasingly using modern and sophisticated methods that seek to incorporate best global practices. Customise product development and product innovation are the major strategies used by the market players to reinforce the position in the market.

