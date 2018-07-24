Business

Pelican Capital Makes Business Funding Easier With No Credit Check Business Loan

Comment(0)

Newport Beach, CA (July 24, 2018) – Most businesses these days know that poor credit business loan is something hard to get. Lenders do not come forward to lend money to businesses with a poor credit record. When private lenders are hesitant, banks generally have a set of rules for lending business loans. So, most businesses with bad credit look for ways to get no credit check business loan. The good thing they should know is that they can get such a loan from Pelican Capital.

The company does not evaluate the credit score of businesses for lending, but their solutions are business performance driven. So, businesses with a good performance record in the recent past, but has a poor credit can get a no credit business loan from Pelican Capital.

Besides offering business loans for Construction Company, Pelican Capital offers loans without any security for businesses operating in different sectors. The company says “Pelican Capital is on the side of business owners, a trusted resource that works hard and moves quickly to provide financing solutions”.

In addition to helping businesses to get funding even with a bad credit, the company also provides them with the option to build their credit by offering renewal options. Further, the business loan offered by this company will be funded within the same day or next day of applying. So, businesses in immediate need of cash need not have to get through the tedious paper works and long waiting periods associated with traditional business loans.

Also, Pelican does not require that businesses should be functioning long to qualify for a loan. Just a three-month-old business can get loans with a term length of 3-24 months from this company. They have the option to repay the loan either on a monthly, weekly or even on a daily basis. All that Pelican needs is that the business should have monthly revenue of at least $5000. The approval money for the working capital loan offered by Pelican starts from $5,000 and they offer up to $5, 00,000.

About Pelican Capital:

Pelican Capital holds the pride of being a trusted partner for business owners. The company has an A+ ranking with BBB Accreditation.

For more information, please visit https://www.pelicanbusinesscapital.com/

Media Contact:
Pelican Capital
5 Upper Newport Plaza,
Newport Beach, CA – 92660
(949) 299-1999
###

Also Read
Business

Buy now and Repay Later without any Interest from E-commerce website Luvo Store

(June 04, 2018) – Ring lights are a multifaceted device having immense scope of usage in the realm of shooting and other activities which include the use of camera. They are a common feature in photo studios and have been embraced extensively in the glamorous world. Ring lights have likewise proven to show wide usage […]
Business

Onshore Wind Energy Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast up to 2020

According to the study report by Transparency Market Research subjected on “Global Wind Energy and Wind Turbine Market (2011 – 2016)” – the global market for wind turbine registered growth rate of 25% CAGR over the last five years. The Global Wind Energy Market cumulative capacity accounted for 197,039 MW in 2010. Also, the wind […]
Business

The rising power of guest posting – An In-depth Experiment Report

editor

Guest blogging is a part of a big internet marketing services spectrum. It offers uniqueness, quality, and productivity with minimal effort. To test it’s effectiveness, we devise an experiment,which was carried out by our marketing team. We were looking to use guest blogging for increasing our writer’s credibility, increase in our website rankings and provide […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *