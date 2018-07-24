Tech

Nividous announces a live webinar on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in manufacturing industry

For decades, physical robots have been used to assemble and package goods. These robots in the manufacturing industry help in streamlining the assembly line but do not reduce the complexity of the back-office operations that are manual, time-consuming and prone to errors.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions can automate repetitive yet critical operations such as procurement and vendor communication, inventory management, invoice processing, and report generation to deliver accurate and faster results. RPA also seamlessly integrates with existing enterprise systems without costly and time-consuming software development.

Nividous Software Solutions, a leading global software development and consulting services provider is organizing a live webinar on robotic process automation in the manufacturing industry on July 26 at 1.00 PM EDT. Register and join this webinar to learn how RPA is helping manufacturers to achieve improved quality, productivity and flexibility. Register today: https://goo.gl/r9aR2i

The speaker, Alan Hester, president at Nividous, will talk about how RPA can help in automating time-intensive and manual tasks at a higher speed and accuracy. Attendees will learn about utilizing RPA for enterprise-grade applications such as supply chain management, product support, product engineering, and customer service to realize greater value in the long run.

He will also share real use cases of RPA in manufacturing companies that highlight the process of achieving enhanced compliance, productivity, and control at a minimal investment. At the end of the webinar, there will be a Q&A session.

About the speaker: Alan has worked with a wide range of enterprises and is an expert in designing technology strategies with a focus on process optimization and automation to deliver optimal business results.

