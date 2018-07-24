Business

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Report Perspective with Study of Leading Players 2024

Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: Synopsis

Metal cleaning chemicals are used to wash off extraneous organic and inorganic materials from the surface of metals. They are used to remove unwanted substances, oil, grease, particulates, corrosion oxides, and other impurities to prevent damage and maintain performance efficiency. Usage of cleaning chemicals protects metals from corrosion caused by lubricating oil, corroding substrates, hard water, etc., that are deposited on the surface.

They remove fouling caused by organic materials (such as algae, microbes, denatured protein residues, animal fats, and hydrocarbons) and inorganic materials (such as carbonates, hydroxides, oxides, sulfides, sulfates, silicates, and phosphates). Metal cleaning chemicals are employed to clean equipment and heavy machineries used in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and transportation.

A wide variety of chemicals are used in the cleaning process depending on the nature of metals. Selection of metal cleaning chemicals also depends on various factors such as surface condition and impurities to be removed. Metal cleaning chemicals are broadly classified into two groups – aqueous and solvent – based on application method. On the other hand, based on chemical composition, they are segmented into two categories: acid and alkali.

Alkaline chemicals are used to remove organic impurities such as oil, grease, and soil from metal, whereas acidic chemical cleaners are used to remove inorganic substances such as scale, lime, and smut from the metal surface. Inorganic mineral acids such as sulfuric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, hydrochloric acid, and hydrofluoric acid are used as metal cleaning chemicals. Strong acids such as sulfuric acid, nitric acid, and hydrochloric acid are broadly used to clean stainless steel.

Mild acids such as phosphoric acid and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether are used to clean the surface of iron and steel. Equipment that are used in the metal cleaning process include spray, soak, electroclean, and ultrasonic.

Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market: Trends and Opportunities

Heavy machinery and equipment used in manufacturing and transportation industries require regular maintenance to sustain performance efficiency. Thus, substantial growth in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing industries drives the metal cleaning chemicals market.

