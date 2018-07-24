Business

Market Forecast: India water purifier market about to reach at a CAGR of 8%

July 24, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “India Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2023”

India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023 gives a comprehensive analysis on the water purifier industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the water purifier sales due to Increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising income etc.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23.

Overall Water Purifier is segmented into organised water purifier market and unorganised water purifier market. Organised and unorganised water purifier market is further divided into RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline/ Gravity based water purifier. Organised water purifier market is expected to have market share of more than 75% in value terms at the end of forecast period whereas unorganised market is expected to lose its market share around 30% in volume terms.

