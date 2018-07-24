Environment

Gas Turbine Market Size, Share, Manufacturers Analysis, Growth Driver, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:-

The gas turbine market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.  The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in the countries such as India and China will drive the market for gas turbines.

The need for uninterrupted electric supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. The increasing need of reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in producing new generating capacity, high productivity & low carbon discharge features of natural gas-fired power plants, and new shale gas exploration will drive the growth of gas turbine market.

 

 

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3265 

 

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global gas turbine market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global gas turbine market by its product type, capacity, by application, technology and by regions.

 

Top Key Players:-

The key players of global gas turbine markets are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Alstom S.A (France), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India), Ansaldo Energia, (Italy), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K), Harbin Electric Company Limited. (China), MAN Diesel & Turbo. (Germany), Vericor Power Systems. (Georgia) and Solar Turbines Incorporated. (U.S.A).

 

Major Points of TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

 

 

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

 

4 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Product Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Heavy Duty

4.3 Aeroderivative

 

5 Global Gas Turbine Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 ≤ 70MW

5.3 70-300 MW

5.4 ≥ 300 MW

 

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-turbine-market-3265 

 

Market Research Analysis:-

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate

Rapid urbanization & industrialization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia, demand for continuous electricity supply for operations of industrial sector, data centers, emergency services, commercial & household applications,  are creating a lucrative market for gas turbines in this region as ageing conventional coal-fired power plants often hamper the continuous supply of power. .

 

 

 

Also Read
Environment

Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Applications and Outlook 2018-2022.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a research report on global thermal energy storage market. The global thermal energy storage market CAGR is expected to grow at a significant rate during the period 2018 to 2022. Market Highlights Thermal energy technologies minimize energy consumption resulting an increase in energy through […]
Environment

Wind Power Market Size, Share ,Future Prospects, Regional Trends, Price, Revenue Report | Industry Upcoming Trend from 2018-2027

Market Highlights:- In simple terms, wind power can be explained as the use of air flow through wind turbines to mechanically power generators to produce electricity. Wind power has many advantages, some of the major ones happen to be it is an environment friendly alternative to burning fossil fuels, it is readily available, it is […]
Environment

Wireline Services Market Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy | Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 – 2023.

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future uses a unique research methodology which is a strong blend of secondary and in-depth primary research. Extensive primary interviews with key market players, stakeholders, market observers and experts are carried out to collect necessary data and information pertaining to various segments and across key regions.  Market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *