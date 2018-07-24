Business

Enjoy Beautiful Holidays in Houston US290 Discount Hotels

For Immediate Release:

Houston, Texas, July, 2018: Among the many holiday destinations in Texas, Houston is one of the most popular holiday destinations which have the capability to attract tourists from the international level. There are numerous Houston TX hotels that provide amazing facilities to make your trip a memorable and exciting one. One of the smart choices of Houston US290 discount hotels is Econo Lodge Brookhollow where elegance and luxury meet professionalism and comfort.

 

It promises to be a place where you can regale in the modern comforts but in a pocket-friendly price. You will find this intelligent choice of Brookhollow hotels in Houston TX very clean, comfortable, and easy to find and always ready to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. This hotel is very good choice among Houston Brookhollow area hotels.

 

It is the ideal place for regaling in the fun and thrill that Houston has to offer for the tourist and the business work that is accomplished. Amenities at this hotel near Six Flags Splashtown Water Park is designed to make your stay better than you thought by including a free continental breakfast, free coffee, free copy and fax service. Each room includes a refrigerator, microwave, a great television and much more.

 

If you are looking for an affordable choice of Houston Downtown Aquarium hotels or Brookhollow hotels near University of Houston, then Econo Lodge will be a sensible choice. It is the perfect Brookhollow Houston hotels to stay for your visit to Texas when you are looking for value and quality.

 

About the Hotel:

Econo Lodge Brookhollow is one of the excellent choices of hotels in Brookhollow Houston TX that offers high valued rooms with multiple facilities to the tourists aiming to provide satisfaction for each and every tourist. For more information visit http://www.econolodgebrookhollow.com/

 

Contact Details:

Hotel Name: Econo Lodge Brookhollow

Address: 6630 Hoover Street, U.S. 290 & Bingle Road, Houston, Texas 77092, US

Phone: +1 (713) 956-2828

Fax: +1 (713) 956-8866

 

###

 

