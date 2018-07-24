Dominican cement sector to near 6 million tons on infrastructure projects and exports

According to CW Research’s 2018 update of the Dominican Republic Cement Market Report, domestic cement demand is projected to increase to 5.8 million tons a year in 2023, rising at an annual average rate of almost six percent. This positive trend will be supported by increasing cement exports to neighboring Caribbean markets, coupled with cement-intensive infrastructure projects, both road- and energy-related.

The promising outlook for cement consumption in the coming years follows a growth cycle that dates back to 2013. Over that period, the construction sector accounted for almost a double-digit share of the GPD. From 2013 through 2018, it has grown at a yearly average of almost four percent, despite a 2017 plagued by a slump in investments in mega projects.

A COMPACT AND SATURATED MARKET

The Dominican cement market landscape can be described as consolidated, with most manufacturers being part of large cement companies. There are eight cement manufacturers in the country (including a white cement plant) – each operating only one cement plant (both integrated and grinding ones) – with a combined cement capacity of 7.7 million tons per years, and a clinker production of 4.5 million tons. The largest cement manufacturer operating in the country is Cemex, which owns a cement plant and export terminals.

“The market is currently struggling with overcapacity. With cement production levels outstanding that of domestic consumption, Dominican Republic is a net exporter of cement, and one of the few at the regional level. That makes it the preferred import source for countries in the region where production does not meet demand,” observes Raluca Cercel, CW Group’s Associate.

****

For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Mihnea Manea, Media and Market Services Executive, CW Group, by phone at +40 723 281 704, or e-mail at mm@cwgrp.com.

ABOUT THE REPORT

The Dominican Republic Cement Market Report, part of CW Research’s Cement Industry Country Report series, meets the country-level cement market research needs of small and large businesses, analysts and governments. The reports cover cement volume trends in detail, analyzing trade flows, cement demand and production (historical and a five-year outlook), per capita consumption, and the competitive landscape, including company profiles, cement production facility details, including past and announced brownfield production increases and greenfield projects. Cement Industry Country Reports also cover demand drivers, including macro-economic and construction sector dynamics, for the specific country. Industry reports are presented in an objective, easy-to-understand format, providing hard-to-find answers to top market research questions.

More information about the report can be found here: https://www.cwgrp.com/research/research-products/product/278-dominican-republic-cement-market-report-2018-update

ABOUT CW GROUP

The Greenwich (Conn.), USA-headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com