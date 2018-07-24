Construction Chemicals Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Construction Chemicals Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Construction Chemicals. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Construction Chemicals Market by type(concrete admixtures, waterproofing & roofing, repair, flooring, sealants & adhesives), application(residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure and repair structure) through main geographies in the Global Construction Chemicals Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Construction Chemicals Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Construction Chemicals Market are BASF SE, W.R. Grace, RPM International Inc, Sika A.G., Fosroc International, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., Mapei S.p.A, Pidilite Industries.

The global construction chemical market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023 and surpass USD 40 billion by 2023. It was worth nearly USD 27 billion in 2015. Construction chemicals are the chemical compounds that are added in construction material to improve workability, enhance performance and to protect construction material. These chemicals are widely used in construction of residential, non-residential and non-building infrastructural activities such as road, highways and expressways. The main objective of construction chemicals is to strengthen the structure with enhanced durability. Moreover, the use of these chemicals offers the long lasting and crucial benefits with assured quality.

Infrastructure is the most attractive segment of global construction chemical market due to which, the global market is majorly driven by the rapid infrastructural growth across the world. Moreover, developing economies, improving economics of construction and increasing urbanization of population are also considered as prime factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, technological advancement and product innovation in construction chemicals is anticipated to support the growth of construction chemical market over the forecast period. Increasing housing projects in developing economies and growing urbanization are expected to present opportunities in this market for leading player and new entrants over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global construction chemical market by type, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on type include concrete admixtures, waterproofing & roofing, repair, flooring, sealants & adhesives and other. Concrete admixtures are used during initial stages of construction due to which it is most dominating segment in the world market and accounted 39% of market share. On the basis application the construction chemicals market is segmented into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure and repair structure.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia pacific is the largest market for construction chemicals globally, with the market share of more than 41%. Increasing domestic demand for residential and commercial building in china alone accounted more than one third market share of construction chemicals globally, and is considered to be the key factor driving dominance of APAC. Furthermore, Europe is the fastest growing region after APAC for construction chemicals and is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report includes, BASF SE, W.R. Grace, RPM International Inc, Sika A.G., Fosroc International, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., Mapei S.p.A, Pidilite Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of construction chemicals globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of construction chemicals market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the construction chemical market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the global construction chemical market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to construction chemicals market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the construction chemicals market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on construction chemicals market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the construction chemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

