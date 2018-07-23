Education

Things to Keep in Mind before Appearing for MPPSC Examinations

The MPPSC examination is no big deal and it just requires a proper planning and approach. In this article, I will discuss some of the important pointsto remember before you set off on the journey of preparing for MPPSC examination.

 

Point #1: Reading General Science Books-

I must confess that your background has nothing to do with the MPPSC examination. If you are to make it to the top you must read the general science topics. The questions asked in the exam are similar to the ones found in the NCERT books for general science for classes 6 to 9.

 

Point #2: No Negative Marking-

Your performance in an examination depends on whether you are aware of the negative marking rule. This particular examination has no negative marking so I shall suggest you attempt all the questions. Even if you get a few of them incorrect you will have nothing to lose.

 

Point #3: The Format of the Paper-

The MPPSC examination question paper has two sections. The first section is dedicated to General Studies and the second section is dedicated to General Aptitude. The general aptitude questions are easily solvable as a result of which candidates gain a lot of confidence.

 

Point #4: Last Minute Revision-

I will tell you that you must keep small chits for last minute revision. Using this approach helps you to set the concepts in your mind and prevents forgetfulness. Revision is a must.

 

Point #5: Number of Attempts-

Since there is no limit to the number of attempts in MPPSC examination,stay calm and composed. Don’t fear failure for you can attempt the test as many times as you want.

 

Conclusion:

If you are well informed about the examination, it gives you an advantage over others because most people are not well aware of the format. So, keep it going and you are sure to succeed!!

