Environment

Synchronous Condenser 2018 Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Research Report

Comment(0)

 

Market Highlights:-

Growth in electric power consumption and increasing need to widen transmission capacity are becoming critical in current market. Also, increase in renewable power generation, retiring old power plants, and increasing need of High-Voltage-Direct-Current (HVDC) has a substantial effect on stability of transmission grid. Synchronous condensers play a key role by generating leading and lagging reactive power resulting to stabilize the transmission grid. Its main advantages are short-circuit power capability, no harmonics are generated and provides inertia to the transmission grid. The key driving factors for this market is the large-scale demand by utilities for high-capacity synchronous condensers, also power generated from renewable sources is of fluctuating nature and needs power factor correction to maintain voltage stability and durability of synchronous condenser among others.

 

 

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3169 

 

Top Key Players:-

The key players of drill pipe market are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Co. Plc. (Ireland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Voith GmbH (Germany), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Ideal Electric Co. (U.S.), Sustainable Power Systems LLC. (USA), WEG Industries (Brazil), Electro Mechanical Engineering Associates (USA), Power Systems and Control (USA) among others.

 

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global synchronous condenser market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global synchronous condenser market by its cooling method, end user, reactive power rating, starting method, product type and by regions.

 

By Cooling

  • Hydrogen
  • Air
  • Water

By Reactive Power Rating

  • Up to 100 MVAr
  • Between 100-200 MVAr
  • Above 200 MVAr

By Starting Method

  • Static Frequency Converter
  • Pony Motor
  • Others

 

By End User

  • Electrical Utilities
  • Industries

 

By Product

  • New
  • Refurbished

 

By Region

  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World  

 

 

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/synchronous-condenser-market-3169 

 

Also Read
Environment

Electric Motors Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Application and 2023 Opportunity Research Forecast Report

Market Overview: – The global Electric motors market is majorly driven by increase in demand for energy efficient electric motors. The increase in environmental awareness is leading to greater adoption of the motors which provide energy efficiency, and thus contribute significantly to the growth of the electric motors market. The increase in the use of […]
Environment

Blockchain in Energy Market Ready For A Record Breaking Growth At 29% of CAGR| Industry Demand by Forecast to 2023

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Global Blockchain in energy market  is expected to grow at ~ 29% CAGR during the forecast period.The industry is expected to witness several major benefits in coming years using the blockchain technology. Market Highlights Blockchain in energy market   aims at multi-locational data structures, which will inherently provide robustness […]
Environment

18th Global Summit on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology

Discuss solutions to Toxic ecosystem at EnviTox Summit 2018 Conference Series LLC ltd invites participants from all over the world to attend “18th Global Summit on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology” during September 17-18, 2018 in Singapore which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Video presentation, Poster presentations, Workshop and Exhibitions. EnviTox Summit 2018 offers a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *