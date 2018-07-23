Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2024

Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate Market: Overview

The primary function of sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate is to act as a surfactant in a detergent. It falls under the class of alkyl benzene sulfonates and is one of the commonly used synthetic anionic surfactants in detergent powders and formulations. The class of alkyl benzene sulfonates is sometimes known as detergent alkylate.

Read Report Overview @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-dodecylbenzenes…

Sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate is an anionic surfactant; therefore, it possesses negatively charged hydrophilic group. Anionic surfactants are the widely used type of surfactants in shampoos and laundering and dishwashing liquids. They are preferred especially because of their property of keeping the dirt away from fabrics once it is removed.

Sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonates are the type of anions that can exist in six isomers (with the exception of optical isomers). This property is contributed by the carbon of dodecyl chain that is attached at the fourth position on the benzene sulfonate group. Sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonates are generally produced as a mixture of these related sulfonates.

Sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate, with chemical formula C12H25C6H4SO3Na, is colorless salt. It is a sodium salt of dodecylbenzene sulfonic acid. The commonly implemented method for production of sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonate is as follows: First, benzene is alkylated by dodecene (a long chain monoalkene) with the help of catalyst hydrogen fluoride. Then, the purified dodecylbenzenes (and related derivatives that are formed) are sulfonated with sulfur trioxide to produce sulfonic acid. This sulfonic acid is afterward neutralized with sodium hydroxide.

Request Report Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate Market Trends

Most sodium dodecylbenzenesulfonates belong to the lineal alkyl benzene sulfonates group, which means that the dodecyl group (C12H25) is unbranched. There exists linear as well as branched isomers. However, branched isomers take more time to biodegrade in comparison to the linear ones. This trend is supported by studies that propose that biodegradability is influenced by the isomerization (branching). It is found that the salts formed by linear isomers are more toxic than branched ones, but the former compounds are able to biodegrade far more rapidly than the latter, which makes them a safer choice over time.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com