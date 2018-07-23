Uncategorized

MotoLease® Reinvents Loyalty with New MotoCoin® Rewards

Comment(0)

Los Angeles, CA, July 23, 2018 – MotoLease has launched its MotoCoin Rewards Programwhich comes with exciting benefits for loyal MotoLease customers. Whether they are a new orexisting MotoLease customer, they can enroll at www.motocoin.net, and start receivingMotoCoins. When a MotoLease customer signs up for the MotoCoin Rewards Program, theywill be on the road to improving their MotoLease credit tier and lowering their MotoLease monthlypayments! **
“We’ve listened to our customers – and are delivering an industry-unique loyalty program that willstrengthen our relationships to better engage, reward and grow our best customers,” says EmreUcer, Chief Operating Officer of MotoLease.
How a Customer Earns MotoCoins:
▪ Sign up for automatic payments — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ Download the MotoLease Mobile App — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ One-time completion of a State Certified Rider Course* — 500 MotoCoins.
▪ Customer makes their lease payments on-time:
❖ Monthly Lessee Payments — 1,000 MotoCoins.
❖ Semi-Monthly Lessee Payments – 500 MotoCoins.
How a Customer Redeems MotoCoins:
▪ At 6,000 MotoCoins, customer can choose to receive a $50 gift card.
(A one-time only 3,000 MotoCoin redemption as a new member welcome benefit!)
▪ At 15,000 MotoCoins, customer qualifies for a MotoLease ‘Repriced Lease’ which mayupgrade them to a better credit tier and lower monthly payments!**
For more information regarding the MotoCoin Rewards Program, please go to the website at www.motocoin.net. For Press/ Media Inquiries, please contact Adrienne Lamm at MotoLease,alamm@motolease.net

Also Read
Uncategorized

Oral Motor Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2026

Fact.MR offers a 9-year forecast for the global oral motors market between 2017 and 2026. Global oral motor market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on business opportunities in the oral motor market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected […]
Uncategorized

Firearm Dealer & Weapons You Need

Looking for the trusted arms dealer, American Tactical M4 Rifle 22lr at the best price? Look no further if you are, trust the 30.06 Military Surplus Ammo in Lebanon at SOG International Inc! As one of world best online gun dealers, our professionals will provide you the highest quality services and products. SOG International Inc […]
Uncategorized

Stevia Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Overview: Due to the large number of health advantages associated with Stevia consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *